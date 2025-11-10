360 Privacy Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included 360 Privacy on its 2025 Stellar Startups list in the Security category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel through groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence, application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.

360 Privacy was chosen for its work protecting high-profile individuals and organizations from targeted attacks by removing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from hundreds of data broker and people search websites. The company's fully managed SaaS platform addresses a critical gap in enterprise security. In this growing threat landscape, exposed PII fuels stalking, physical attacks, account takeovers, spear phishing, and financial fraud. With clients including over 20 Fortune 100 companies and hundreds of Fortune 500 organizations, 360 Privacy sits at the intersection of physical, digital, and cyber security, reducing threat surfaces that traditional security tools miss.

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by its commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers stand out in today's fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add their portfolios to give them a competitive advantage and drive success.

"We're excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year's Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This honor highlights each organization's commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies and empowering partner success. We can't wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry."

"Being recognized by CRN as a Stellar Startup confirms what we already know to be the case, that digital privacy is no longer just a nice-to-have, but mission-critical," said Adam Jackson, Founder and CEO of 360 Privacy. "When a CEO's home address gets leaked online or an executive's credentials appear on the dark web, that's more than a privacy concern. It's a security weakness that can compromise entire organizations. We are thrilled to provide our partners a way to provide comprehensive protection."

The CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list will be featured online at CRN.com/StellarStartups beginning Nov. 10, 2025.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, a leader in digital privacy solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting organizations, executives, and high net worth individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X .

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

360 Privacy Contact:

Connect Marketing

Sherri Walkenhorst

sherriw@connectmarketing.com

801-373-7888

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com