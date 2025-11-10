K2 Services Doubles Down on Innovation with 2 Strategic Industry Acquisitions Backed by Majority Investment from Renovus Capital Partners

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Services, a leading provider of comprehensive managed services, announced today its acquisition of Epiq Global Business Transformation Solutions (Epiq GBTS) and Forrest Solutions. These three strategic organizations will come together to form a powerful new entity poised to drive transformative impact for their professional services and legal clients. These acquisitions were supported by Renovus Capital Partners, a private equity firm with over $2 billion in assets across its sector-focused funds.

With the acquisitions of Epiq GBTS, an Epiq Global division, and Forrest Solutions, K2 is redefining how businesses mobilize — establishing itself as the operational backbone that enables organizations to focus on their core competencies. It will be uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end strategic solutions through expertly managed services — all underpinned by advanced technology that accelerates performance. The expanded managed services portfolio, covering front, middle and back-office operations, will be delivered by more than 4,500 skilled professionals through on-site, off-site and offshore capabilities. As firms navigate changing markets trends, this new entity is ready to deliver scalable, proven solutions.

“These acquisitions mark a major leap forward in our long-term road map — dramatically expanding our capacity to deliver integrated, people-driven and technology-powered solutions for our clients’ back, middle and front office operations,” said Christopher Petrini-Poli, Executive Chairman at K2 Services. “Client demand is driving this momentum. We’re redesigning, implementing and operating these support functions on our workflow automation platforms, freeing our clients to focus on increasing revenue.”

Nicholas Quil, Vice Chairman at K2 Services, shared, “Our newly formed comprehensive portfolio empowers us to deliver true end-to-end managed services, enabling us to develop forward-looking strategies with our clients.”

Lee Minkoff, Managing Director at Renovus Capital, added, “We are filling a gap in the industry by providing streamlined business and technology services that will allow clients to focus on their core revenue-generating operations and grow more profitably. We’re excited to partner with K2 Services to bring together this level of expertise to help clients modernize and strengthen their operational and technology infrastructure."

To manage the combined business, K2 Services has appointed Michelle Deichmeister as the Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed organization. With over 35 years of experience, Deichmeister has led transformation initiatives across multiple industries. She brings extensive expertise in scaling global operations through disciplined, process-driven approaches, consistently delivering exceptional results for Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and top financial institutions. As a proven change agent, she has successfully built and led complex managed services operations that drive efficiency, innovation and measurable client value.

“With this evolution, we are now unmistakably positioned as the premier managed services provider — delivering transformative impact across industries,” said Michelle Deichmeister, Chief Executive Officer of the new entity. “By fusing deep strategic expertise, key talent and technology-enabled managed services, we’re reshaping the future of enterprise performance for our clients.”

As organizations seek partners that can drive performance and deliver meaningful outcomes, this new entity is ready to lead — not only with end-to-end solutions that translate strategy into measurable results, but also as an advisor working with our clients to design, implement and manage their operations.

About K2 Services

K2 Services, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in IT managed services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Its comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow clients to focus on core business initiatives. Targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24/7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms.

K2 Services simplifies a complex technology ecosystem to help drive user experiences and adoption rates, as well as optimize workflow efficiencies. Its dedicated experts, along with strategic alliances with leading cloud, software and hardware partners, deliver unparalleled value and support to clients.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion across its sector-focused funds and other strategies. The firm’s current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, health care services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives.

