Skyhawk Security Recognized as CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup for Third Consecutive Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, the leader in Purple Team-Powered Preemptive Cloud Security, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Skyhawk on its Stellar Startups list. This marks the third consecutive year Skyhawk has been recognized by CRN. The prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence, application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.

Skyhawk Security was chosen for delivering preemptive cloud defense through its AI-based, Purple Team-powered Preemptive Cloud Security Platform and for its “channel first” go-to-market strategy. Skyhawk’s Autonomous Purple Team runs adversarial attack simulations in a digital twin environment to uncover the true weaponized risks to a company’s most valuable cloud assets. It verifies existing security controls and threat detections and stops breaches before they happen – all while reducing CNAPP alert fatigue by up to 99%.

Through its global partner program, Skyhawk empowers MSSPs and VARs to augment their offerings, close gaps between security and development teams and accelerate SOC response times. Skyhawk’s Partner Program provides several revenue opportunities by delivering key cloud security use cases including operationalized Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), unified vulnerability management, Red Team-as-a-Service (Breach and Attack Simulation) and Threat Detection and Response. Partners also gain access to Skyhawk’s free Purple Team Assessment, offering their customers full visibility into their cloud risk exposures via log and telemetry data analysis. The assessment provides actionable steps to enhance cloud security and prevent costly breaches.

“Relentless innovation is built into who we are at Skyhawk, but it doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “We work side by side with our partners and customers to ensure our platform helps them achieve their goal: a preemptive approach to cloud security that prevents cloud breaches. Our AI-driven, Purple Team Platform eliminates alert fatigue from legacy and outdated CNAPPs so security teams can identify and prioritize the real threats and exposures that put their business at risk for actual cloud risk reduction. Being recognized by CRN again reinforces that preemptive cloud security is in demand, and we’re leading the paradigm shift.”

The CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add their portfolios to give them a competitive advantage and drive success.

“We’re excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This honor highlights each organization’s commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies and empowering partner success. We can’t wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.”

