Vorlon Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup in Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vorlon , the leader in SaaS and AI ecosystem security, today announced that it has been included in the 2025 Stellar Startup list by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in the Security category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Unlike traditional point tools that provide fragmented visibility and control, Vorlon unifies SaaS and AI security into a single platform that helps enterprises regain control over the third-party apps, services, and AI tools that house and move sensitive data. Within 24 hours, security teams can map and baseline their converged SaaS and AI ecosystem, reducing exposure to emerging third-party application risks such as identity-based attacks.

CRN recognized Vorlon for its innovative approach to SaaS and AI ecosystem security, offering a unified visibility layer that allows organizations to map, monitor, and secure sensitive data in motion across sanctioned and unsanctioned applications. Vorlon’s patent-pending DataMatrix™ technology transforms fragmented SaaS and AI telemetry into a live model of applications, identities, connected services, and data flows, all without agents or proxies. This gives security teams a real-time, contextual view of every app, user, and integration touching sensitive data, empowering faster detection and remediation.

The CRN Stellar Security Startup recognition follows a series of industry accolades, including being named a Latio AI Security Innovator, Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2025 Most Innovative InfoSec Vendor and inclusion in the “2025 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Intelligent Simulation Accelerates Proactive Exposure Management report.” According to Gartner, “Intelligent simulation is poised to transform security operations by shifting focus from reactive detection and response to preemptive cybersecurity.”¹

“Being recognized on CRN’s 2025 Stellar Startups list validates our vision for what modern security must become,” said Amir Khayat, CEO and co-founder of Vorlon. “SaaS and AI can no longer be secured in isolation. Vorlon delivers one unified platform that gives enterprises three critical capabilities: complete visibility into how sensitive data moves, intelligence to understand what’s risky, and the ability to act instantly. That’s how security teams reclaim control and keep innovation moving safely.”





Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is recognized for its ability to disrupt markets through innovation, enable IT channel growth, and expand opportunities for solution providers in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

“We’re excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This honor highlights each organization’s commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies and empowering partner success. We can’t wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.”

The full CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list can be found here .

¹Gartner, Emerging Tech: Intelligent Simulation Accelerates Proactive Exposure Management, Mark Wah, Elizabeth Kim, Luis Castillo, 3 July 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Vorlon

Vorlon secures the converged SaaS and AI ecosystem, giving enterprises visibility and control over the data, identities, and integrations that power modern business. Built on patent-pending DataMatrix™ technology, Vorlon’s unified SaaS and AI security platform creates a live model of every app, agent, and connected service, along with their interdependent data flows, non-human identities, and users. It delivers continuous, agentless visibility without disrupting operations. Organizations can see data in motion, uncover risky integrations and unsanctioned AI tools, detect unusual behavior, and automate remediation in real time. Backed by Accel and trusted by Fortune 500 leaders and fast-moving innovators, Vorlon helps security teams safeguard sensitive data and innovate with confidence in the era of AI-driven transformation. Learn more at vorlon.io .

