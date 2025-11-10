Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market Outlook 2025-2035: Net-Zero Ambitions Propel Carbon Credit Boom with Revenues Set to Exceed $6.2 Trillion by 2035

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Offset / Carbon Credit Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Market, Type of Project, Type of End-Users, Type of Enterprise and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market sizing, competition analysis, and company profiles, along with sections on megatrends, patent analysis, recent developments, Porter's Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and value chain analysis. The report addresses questions about market size and growth, major companies, influencing factors, and segment-based opportunities.

The global carbon offset/carbon credit market is forecast to expand from USD 681 billion in 2025 to USD 6.23 trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.7%. This market is crucial in the global fight against climate change by enabling the exchange of carbon credits, which represent a reduction or removal of greenhouse gas emissions.

The market's expansion is fueled by several factors, including ambitious corporate net-zero targets and stringent regulatory measures. Increasingly, businesses are investing in carbon offset projects to meet these demands and enhance corporate social responsibility. Additionally, investor interest in carbon credits as an asset class is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Market Shares Analysis

Market Share by Type of Market: The market is divided into compliance and voluntary segments. Currently, the compliance segment leads, driven by governmental regulations that mandate emission reductions. However, voluntary carbon offsets, appealing to firms and individuals committed to sustainability, are projected to grow faster.

Market Share by Type of Project: Projects are categorized into avoidance/reduction and removal/sequestration. Presently, the avoidance/reduction segment dominates, emphasizing initiatives like renewable energy. The removal/sequestration segment, however, is set to experience higher growth rates.

Market Share by Type of End-Users: Dominated by the energy sector due to its substantial emissions, the market also sees significant potential growth in aviation, which faces increasing regulatory pressures and consumer scrutiny.

Market Share by Type of Enterprise: While large enterprises currently capture a major share, small and medium enterprises are expected to grow rapidly, driven by their innovative approaches and adaptability to market dynamics.

Market Share by Geographical Regions: Europe leads due to its progressive climate policies and the EU Emission Trading System. The region's companies are incentivized to participate actively in carbon offsetting as part of their climate strategies.

This report offers a comprehensive market analysis with revenue forecasts, competitive landscape insights, and strategic recommendations. It aids stakeholders in understanding key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the carbon offset/carbon credit market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $681 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $6.23 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered Global

