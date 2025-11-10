Descope Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag & drop external IAM platform, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has included Descope on its 2025 Stellar Startups list in the Security category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence, application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.

Descope was selected for its no / low code external IAM capabilities that provide security teams the confidence to add the right user journey security controls (e.g. passwordless authentication, phishing-resistant MFA, bot protection) at the right time without impacting the user experience. Additionally, the Descope Agentic Identity Hub provides key tools and infrastructure to help organizations securely adopt agentic AI and MCP systems with robust authentication, access control, and governance baked-in.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add their portfolios to give them a competitive advantage and drive success.

“We’re excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This honor highlights each organization’s commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies and empowering partner success. We can’t wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a CRN Stellar Startup alongside other innovative companies playing a key role in shaping the future of cybersecurity,” said Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder at Descope. “Organizations continue thinking about ‘security vs user experience’ as two opposing forces–Descope remains committed to helping organizations create user journeys that are both secure and user-friendly. We look forward to working alongside channel partners, resellers, and system integrators to bring modern customer and agentic IAM to organizations worldwide.”

The CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is featured online here: https://www.crn.com/StellarStartups

