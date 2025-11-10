Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at ZoomInfo caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (a) that ZoomInfo’s financial and operational results had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled-forward demand for the Company’s database of digital contact information; (b) that material portions of ZoomInfo’s existing customer base were attempting to either substantially reduce their use of the Company’s product or abandon it altogether; (c) that ZoomInfo had used manipulative and coercive auto-renew policies and threats of litigation to force customers into remaining with the Company for an additional contractual term even though such customers did not want to; (d) that ZoomInfo’s coercive customer retention tactics had materially damaged the Company’s customer relationships, client franchise, and competitive advantages, and created a hidden demand cliff for costumer contract renewals in future periods; and (e) that as a result of (a)–(d), above, ZoomInfo’s reported revenues, operating income, and customer and retention metrics were materially overstated

If you currently own GTM and purchased prior to November 10, 2020 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

