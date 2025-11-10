Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Capricor Therapeutics provided investors with material information concerning Capricor’s lead cell therapy candidate drug deramiocel for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The statements included, among other things, Capricor’s ability to obtain a Biologics License Application (BLA) for deramiocel from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. While, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its four-year safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial study of deramiocel.

If you currently own CAPR and purchased prior to October 9, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814