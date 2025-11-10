Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Twist Bioscience Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Twist Bioscience caused the company to make materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Twist’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that insiders overstated the commercial viability of Twist’s synthetic DNA manufacturing technology while engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the company’s true financial condition and prospects.

If you currently own TWST and purchased prior to December 13, 2019 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

