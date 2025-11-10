RUNSTACK Unveils Hypergraph Long-Term Memory for Agentic Systems

NORTH YORK, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUNSTACK Inc., a Canadian AI agent software company, today announced a breakthrough in artificial intelligence: HyperMemory, a proprietary long-term memory architecture built on advanced hypergraph technology. This innovation fundamentally solves the "forgetting" problem that plagues current AI systems, transforming AI agent memory from fuzzy memory into reliable, long-term memory that is dynamically updating and can be shared between AI agents.

For most people, AI is still limited. Current AI models often struggle to remember context over long interactions and fail when faced with real-world tasks that require logical reasoning based on the history of the conversation. RUNSTACK recognized this core architectural weakness and engineered HyperMemory as the solution.

The AI That Remembers

HyperMemory moves past the industry standard, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which only performs simple "semantic similarity" searches, like looking up a vague keyword. Instead, HyperMemory uses a universal mathematical structure called a hypergraph, allowing it to model complex, multi-layered memories and form relationships in the same way the human mind draws connections.

"For years, we've treated AI memory like an imperfect keyword search, forcing models to rely on luck," said Nate Gibson, Co-founder and CTO of RUNSTACK. "HyperMemory changes that. It gives the agent an organized, logical map of its entire knowledge base, allowing it to perform intricate reasoning, follow processes perfectly, and quickly access exactly the knowledge it needs, not just what's loosely related."

The Benefits for People: Precision, Speed, and Autonomy

This breakthrough translates directly into real-world value for users:

Automation You Can Trust: HyperMemory enables agents to adhere strictly to rules and complex procedures. In live testing, an autonomous sales agent successfully followed a multi-step sales script flawlessly, cross-selling products and utilizing structured data about the customer's pain points, and performing like a seasoned professional, not a generic program. Instant Expertise: Agents can quickly organize massive amounts of information, from a corporate codebase to an entire customer relationship management (CRM) process. This structure allows agents to be up-to-speed immediately, performing complex analyses and actions in seconds, a process that might take weeks with older graph-based memory systems. Continuous Improvement: HyperMemory isn't static. It is designed to evolve, allowing agents to continually update and refine their knowledge based on new interactions and learned lessons. Every conversation makes the agent smarter and more effective, acting as a true knowledge multiplier for individuals and teams.





Memory as a Shared Asset

By storing memories as standardized, atomic JSON files, HyperMemory allows knowledge to be easily shared and swapped between different AI agents. This means specialized expertise, like a detailed quality assurance procedure or a complex system architecture, can be instantly transferred to any new agent, minimizing setup time and maximizing productivity across an organization.

RUNSTACK believes that the future of AI is not about better conversation, but about better execution. HyperMemory is the critical foundational step, transforming AI agents into indispensable, reliable partners ready to handle 60–70% of repetitive, non-creative work that keeps people tied to their desks.

About RUNSTACK Inc.

Founded in 2025, RUNSTACK Inc. is building the agents for next-generation AI powered productivity tools. Its mission is to help people offload redundant work so they can focus on high-value, creative, and strategic work. RUNSTACK’s platform enables users to create and orchestrate autonomous teams of AI agents that collaborate across tools and data environments using natural language.

For more information or partnership inquiries, visit www.runstack.ai.

Media Contact:

RUNSTACK Inc.

press@runstack.ai

+1 (548) 540-2191

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Runstack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.