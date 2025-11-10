Green Building Initiative and American Institute of Architects Announce Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Leadership in Building Design

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) and The American Institute of Architects (AIA) have announced an alignment to accelerate sustainability, health and wellness, and resilience in the built environment to achieve global objectives. This collaboration extends the resources of each organization to allow for increased cross-collaboration between the memberships of GBI and AIA.

“GBI and AIA national share a commitment to transforming the built environment in ways that provide a sustainable future for all,” said Vicki Worden, GBI CEO. “GBI regularly works with AIA members on education, advocacy, and standards development. This agreement formalizes GBI’s cooperative efforts at the national level of AIA and allows additional opportunities to extend offerings across our shared communities in support of carbon neutral, efficient, and resilient buildings.”

Examples of collaborative opportunities resulting from this agreement include:

“A formal collaboration between AIA and GBI creates a powerful new opportunity to advance our shared mission: improving the built environment's impact on climate and society,” said Stephen Ayers, FAIA, Interim CEO of AIA. “While our members have worked together for years, this collaboration agreement will significantly expand our capacity for future joint initiatives.”

The agreement signals an impactful collaboration between two organizations driving sustainability in the built environment from grassroots levels to federal initiatives. Under the agreement, the two nonprofit organizations will promote mutual objectives and leverage combined networks to advance technical expertise to improve the impact of the built environment on climate and society.

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes®, Ascent™, Journey to Net Zero™ and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building assessment and certification programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

