Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Neogen Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Neogen misrepresented the status of the 3M integration and failed to disclose the negative impact of integration issues on the financial health of Neogen.

If you currently own NEOG and purchased prior to January 5, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

