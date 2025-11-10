PXG Honors the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday & Veterans Day with Special-Edition Collection

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In celebration of the United States Marine Corps’ 250th birthday, PXG® proudly unveils a special-edition Veterans Day Collection. This collection pays tribute to PXG’s proud roots as a veteran-owned company and reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to those who serve.







Presented in Fairway Camo® Olive Green, a PXG-exclusive pattern designed in-house and inspired by the uniquely contoured fairways of Scottsdale National Golf Club, the collection reimagines military heritage through a performance-driven golf lens.







“Everything we do at PXG is grounded in respect – for the game, for innovation, and for those who’ve worn our nation’s uniform,” said Bob Parsons, PXG Founder and U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. “The Marine Corps made me who I am. It taught me grit, discipline, and the power of brotherhood. This collection honors that legacy and the spirit that drives PXG every day.”







The Veterans Day Collection merges rugged utility with refined craftsmanship. Each piece is engineered to perform under pressure, featuring modular, field-ready details that transition seamlessly from range to round.







Veterans Day Collection Highlights

XtremeTM Hybrid Stand Bag – Fairway Camo Olive Green ($425)

12 pockets and a 6-way top

Carbon-fiber legs with patent pending magnetic feet technology for rock-solid stability

Velcro-covered Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment (MOLLE) loops for customizable accessories and patches

Includes a military-inspired Velcro patch set for personalized, unit-style flair

Xtreme Carry Stand Bag – Fairway Camo Olive Green ($325)







8 pockets and a 4-way top

Lightweight, durable construction built for all-terrain play

MOLLE system for modular storage and personalization

Includes Velcro patch set

Fairway Camo Patch Snapback – Olive Green ($40)

Adjustable snapback featuring PXG’s signature Fairway Camo pattern

Embroidered patch detail honoring PXG’s veteran heritage

Award Winning Fairway Camo Players Gloves – Olive Green ($34)

Premium cabretta leather for superior fit and feel

Military-inspired patch detail







The PXG Veterans Day Collection is available while supplies last at all PXG retail stores and at www.PXG.com.







About Parsons Xtreme Golf

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.







Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.







PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Kreieter, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim. For more information, visit www.PXG.com.



