Evidium Announces $22M Funding Close to Scale Computational Medical Knowledge

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evidium, a healthcare AI company, is building AI based on computational knowledge and transparent reasoning. The Series A equity round was co-led by Health2047, the venture studio of the American Medical Association, and WGG Partners, a specialist deep tech fund with early-stage backing of x.AI, Perplexity and Innovaccer, with participation from Interwoven Ventures and Mindset Ventures.

"Healthcare runs on knowledge, but until now, much of that knowledge has been locked in text, statistics, and silos," said Carl Bate, founder and CEO of Evidium. "We're solving this challenge by making medical knowledge computational and AI more reliable. We enable healthcare leaders to see opportunities for improvement more clearly, reason more precisely, and share timely insights. This shared foundation helps experts across the system."

The funding accelerates product development, expands Evidium's clinical modeling capabilities, and scales go-to-market operations. The company plans strategic hires across AI research engineering, clinical science, and business development to meet growing demand from health plans and provider organizations, among others. The investment advances Evidium's mission to scale medical knowledge - bringing precision and transparency in the clinical intelligence available to experts in better understanding patient journeys, predicting clinical trajectories and cost, and promoting better outcomes.

“Healthcare’s future depends on systems that can learn, explain, and enhance the role of physicians,” said Lawrence K. Cohen, CEO of Health2047, the venture studio founded by the American Medical Association. “Evidium is advancing that kind of system—one where knowledge isn’t trapped in charts or claims data but continuously refined through use.”

“Evidium's substrate powers how AI systems reason in high-stakes domains - delivering a new class of reliable and precision insights healthcare leaders can act on,” said Herb Madan, WGG Partners.

Built for Knowledge Integrity from Day One

“Healthcare is a knowledge-driven industry where the accessibility and integrity of that knowledge directly impacts outcomes and costs. As a first principles team, we've focused on knowledge integrity from day one," said Bate.

Evidium's platform offers multiple precision products - each addressing specific stakeholder needs - all built on a shared, scalable foundation. The company's precision products today include quality insights for clinicians and care teams, as well as probabilistic forecasting for medical risk bearing organizations including insurers, health plans, and integrated delivery networks (“payviders”).

“Building on our strong quality insights and performance record with health systems, we are now harnessing Evidium’s platform with insurers and others across the risk spectrum,” says Rajiv Sood, General Manager of Insurance and Risk at Evidium.

The platform's clinical and cost modeling product allows stakeholders to better understand each condition and the associated care journey and cost. The company’s roadmap will deliver further products for clinicians, health plans and other risk takers, and life sciences.

The “precision first" approach prioritizes clinical accuracy, giving experts access to traceable reasoning they can review, validate, and use. Insights are shareable, reducing silos and misalignments in the service of better and more affordable healthcare.

"Our customers are provided with non-black-box insights in support of their work - every prediction and insight is fully traceable back to the clinical evidence and logic that produced it. In turn, enabling faster learning cycles and knowledge diffusion. Our products augment existing tools including generative AI with clinically grounded, fully transparent logic."

About Evidium

Evidium's mission is to scale medical knowledge. We turn evidence into precise, transparent and actionable intelligence that connects care and coverage in a simple, shareable, and explainable way. Learn more at evidium.com.

About Health2047

Founded by the American Medical Association in 2016, Health2047 is a venture studio that builds and backs early-stage healthcare companies. Learn more at health2047.com .

About WGG Partners

WGG Partners is a specialist deep tech venture fund.

Contact:

Press inquiries: Cameron Hasbrouck, press@evidium.com

Investor inquiries: investors@evidium.com