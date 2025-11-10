2 Day Computer System Validation Training Boot Camp: Master FDA, EMA, and GAMP 5 Computer System Validation Requirements (Online Course: Dec 9th - Dec 11th, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer System Validation Training Boot Camp?: Master FDA, EMA, and GAMP 5 Computer System Validation Requirements (Dec 9th - Dec 11th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advancements in technology have forced organizations to rethink business models. Once controlled and orderly, these organizations are now more chaotic and complex, serving patients and customers that are better informed and with higher expectations than ever before. Work practices and tools must change to meet these challenges.

The approach to developing software, performing validation and maintaining a system in a validated state through its entire life cycle should be carefully considered in order to meet changing needs. This seminar will include a comparison of the agile and waterfall methodologies, along with the pros and cons of each. There may not be one size that fits all, and so it is important to understand what needs to be considered when making such a determination.

We'll also cover COTS, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and cloud services, indicating the benefits and risks of each model. In discussing these hardware and software options, we'll include the best practices for meeting FDA's requirements for validation, 21 CFR Part 11, as applicable, and data integrity. Part of the session will identify the FDA's current concerns and how to ensure your systems will meet their expectations.

This live training webinar includes the following for each registered attendee:

3-Day CSV Training Session

A copy of the presentation slides by download

A certificate of participation for attendee training records

Q/A Session

Free Handouts on CSV

Who Should Attend:

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

Software Quality Assurance Professionals

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs Specialists

Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Risk Management Professionals

Clinical Data Analysts

Clinical Data Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts

Business System/Application Testers

Vendors responsible for software development, testing and maintenance

Vendors and consultants working in the life sciences industry who are involved in computer system implementation, validation and compliance.

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: CSV Methods and Models

GxP Systems

Computer System Validation (CSV)

Common SDLC Methodologies

GAMP5 "V" Model

Computer System Validation (CSV) vs. Computer Software Assurance (CSA)

Critical Thinking

Waterfall vs. Agile Methodology

Module 2: Software and Services

Computer Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Software

Cloud Systems

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS) & Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Single Sign On (SSO)

Medical Devices using Software.

Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaaMD)

Mobile Devices

Spreadsheet Validation

Module 3: CSV Planning

Validation Plan

Rationale for Validation Testing

GAMP5 System Categorization

Risk Assessment and Mitigation

Module 4: System Requirements and Design

Requirements Development

User Requirements Specification (URS)

Functional Requirements Specification (FRS)

System Design/Configuration Management Specification (SDS/CMS)

Module 5: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Planning & Execution

Validation Protocols - IQ, OQ, PQ

Validation Test Execution

Validation Test Summary Report

Module 6: Test and Validation Reports

Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM)

Validation Summary Report

System Acceptance and Release Notification

Day 1 Q&A Session

Module 7: CSV Operations and Maintenance

Maintaining a System in a Validated State

Disaster Recovery Planning

Business Continuity Planning

Incident Reporting, Investigation, and Remediation

Record Retention

System Retirement Challenges

Legacy Systems and Integration

Spreadsheet Validation

Module 8: CSV Supporting Components

Good Documentation Practices (GDPs)

Training

Organizational Change Management (OCM)

Validation Policies and Procedures

Module 9: Managing FDA-Regulated Data

21 CFR Part 11 Guidance

Electronic Records/Signatures (ER/ES) Requirements

Data Integrity: ALCOA+ Principles

Data Life Cycle Approach

Data Governance

Data Privacy: HIPAA, GDPRs, et al

Module 10: Vendor Audit

Audit Preparation

Audit Execution

Post-Audit

Vendor Contracts and Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Module 11: FDA Trends

Regulatory Influences

Regulatory Trends

Current Compliance and Enforcement Trends

Module 12: Inspection Preparation

FDA Inspection Readiness

Industry Best Practices

Module 13: CSV Exercises

Exercise 1: CSV

Exercise 2: Validation Plan (VMP) Writing

Exercise 3: Risk Assessment

Exercise 4: FDA Requirements for ER/ES

Exercise 5: Interviews and URS/FRS Writing

Exercise 6: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Protocol Writing

Exercise 7: RTM Writing

Exercise 8: Be the Consultant

Q&A Session

Speakers:



Carolyn Troiano

Webinar/Seminar/Workshop Instructor in FDA Compliance Training



Carolyn Troiano has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco, pharmaceutical, medical device and other FDA-regulated industries. She has worked directly, or on a consulting basis, for many of the larger pharmaceutical and tobacco companies in the US and Europe, developing and executing compliance strategies and programs



