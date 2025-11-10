2 Day Computer System Validation Training Boot Camp: Master FDA, EMA, and GAMP 5 Computer System Validation Requirements (Online Course: Dec 9th - Dec 11th, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer System Validation Training Boot Camp?: Master FDA, EMA, and GAMP 5 Computer System Validation Requirements (Dec 9th - Dec 11th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advancements in technology have forced organizations to rethink business models. Once controlled and orderly, these organizations are now more chaotic and complex, serving patients and customers that are better informed and with higher expectations than ever before. Work practices and tools must change to meet these challenges.
The approach to developing software, performing validation and maintaining a system in a validated state through its entire life cycle should be carefully considered in order to meet changing needs. This seminar will include a comparison of the agile and waterfall methodologies, along with the pros and cons of each. There may not be one size that fits all, and so it is important to understand what needs to be considered when making such a determination.
We'll also cover COTS, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and cloud services, indicating the benefits and risks of each model. In discussing these hardware and software options, we'll include the best practices for meeting FDA's requirements for validation, 21 CFR Part 11, as applicable, and data integrity. Part of the session will identify the FDA's current concerns and how to ensure your systems will meet their expectations.
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1: CSV Methods and Models
- GxP Systems
- Computer System Validation (CSV)
- Common SDLC Methodologies
- GAMP5 "V" Model
- Computer System Validation (CSV) vs. Computer Software Assurance (CSA)
- Critical Thinking
- Waterfall vs. Agile Methodology
Module 2: Software and Services
- Computer Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Software
- Cloud Systems
- Software as a Service (SaaS)
- Platform as a Service (PaaS) & Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
- Single Sign On (SSO)
- Medical Devices using Software.
- Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaaMD)
- Mobile Devices
- Spreadsheet Validation
Module 3: CSV Planning
- Validation Plan
- Rationale for Validation Testing
- GAMP5 System Categorization
- Risk Assessment and Mitigation
Module 4: System Requirements and Design
- Requirements Development
- User Requirements Specification (URS)
- Functional Requirements Specification (FRS)
- System Design/Configuration Management Specification (SDS/CMS)
Module 5: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Planning & Execution
- Validation Protocols - IQ, OQ, PQ
- Validation Test Execution
- Validation Test Summary Report
Module 6: Test and Validation Reports
- Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM)
- Validation Summary Report
- System Acceptance and Release Notification
- Day 1 Q&A Session
Module 7: CSV Operations and Maintenance
- Maintaining a System in a Validated State
- Disaster Recovery Planning
- Business Continuity Planning
- Incident Reporting, Investigation, and Remediation
- Record Retention
- System Retirement Challenges
- Legacy Systems and Integration
- Spreadsheet Validation
Module 8: CSV Supporting Components
- Good Documentation Practices (GDPs)
- Training
- Organizational Change Management (OCM)
- Validation Policies and Procedures
Module 9: Managing FDA-Regulated Data
- 21 CFR Part 11 Guidance
- Electronic Records/Signatures (ER/ES) Requirements
- Data Integrity: ALCOA+ Principles
- Data Life Cycle Approach
- Data Governance
- Data Privacy: HIPAA, GDPRs, et al
Module 10: Vendor Audit
- Audit Preparation
- Audit Execution
- Post-Audit
- Vendor Contracts and Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
Module 11: FDA Trends
- Regulatory Influences
- Regulatory Trends
- Current Compliance and Enforcement Trends
Module 12: Inspection Preparation
- FDA Inspection Readiness
- Industry Best Practices
Module 13: CSV Exercises
- Exercise 1: CSV
- Exercise 2: Validation Plan (VMP) Writing
- Exercise 3: Risk Assessment
- Exercise 4: FDA Requirements for ER/ES
- Exercise 5: Interviews and URS/FRS Writing
- Exercise 6: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Protocol Writing
- Exercise 7: RTM Writing
- Exercise 8: Be the Consultant
Q&A Session
Speakers:
Carolyn Troiano
Webinar/Seminar/Workshop Instructor in FDA Compliance Training
Carolyn Troiano has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco, pharmaceutical, medical device and other FDA-regulated industries. She has worked directly, or on a consulting basis, for many of the larger pharmaceutical and tobacco companies in the US and Europe, developing and executing compliance strategies and programs
