PayRam Unveils Private Stablecoin Payment Gateway For Merchants & Individual

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The launch of the PayRam stablecoin gateway, built on the belief that payments should be as free and decentralized as the internet itself, is redefining private stablecoin payments through decentralized PayFi infrastructure.

PayRam offers merchants and individuals a secure and permissionless way to accept and manage stablecoin payments entirely through their own on-premise infrastructure, free from middlemen, custodians, or centralized control.

Stablecoins Are the Future of Global Payments

For the first time in decades, payments are undergoing a paradigm shift and stablecoins are at the center of it. With a market capitalization surpassing $300 billion, stablecoins are no longer just a niche crypto asset but the foundation of a new global settlement layer. Supported by emerging regulatory clarity, including the GENIUS Bill in the United States, they are becoming the cornerstone of traditional and agentic commerce, enabling instant, cost-efficient, borderless, and intelligent value exchange across the world.

Despite the promise of decentralized commerce, most stablecoin payment processors still operate like traditional banks, marked by centralized custody, compliance overreach, and opaque fund control. Merchants and individuals risk frozen balances, delayed settlements, or outright account termination at the discretion of a single middleman. Rather than expanding access, these centralized gateways have reintroduced the very bottlenecks stablecoins and cryptocurrency were designed to eliminate, leaving users without privacy, predictability, or true ownership of their funds.

If stablecoins are to define the next era of payments, they need an ecosystem that is permissionless and decentralized. PayRam delivers exactly that, allowing users to deploy and manage their own self-hosted payment nodes. This sovereign model gives merchants and individuals end-to-end ownership of their entire payments stack, directly addressing critical concerns such as account freezes, withheld balances, and transaction blacklisting. By eliminating middlemen from the payments workflow, PayRam restores the original principles of blockchain-based finance: privacy, self-custody, and trustless settlement.

Permissionless Commerce Underpinned By Privacy

PayRam embodies a mission to decentralize the global payments ecosystem. Its founder, Siddharth Menon, who previously co-founded WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, helped bring crypto to more than 15 million users. Today, he’s channeling that experience into building a decentralized PayFi layer engineered for privacy, autonomy, and self-custody.

“The future of payments is decentralized stablecoin payments. As the world moves beyond custodial systems, PayRam is building the foundation for permissionless commerce, where every merchant, creator, or platform can host and own their own payment infrastructure,” said Siddharth Menon, Founder of PayRam. “Just as Uniswap reimagined trading through decentralization, PayRam is reimagining how money moves across the internet.”

Accept Payments Without Gatekeepers

Getting started with PayRam requires no approvals, waiting, or centralized onboarding. Anyone can simply install, configure, and begin processing payments in less than 10 minutes. The system is engineered to run on a 4GB instance, delivering world-class payments functionality on minimal specifications. Every installation acts as a self-contained node, ensuring privacy, uptime, and decentralized scalability for global merchants and developers.

PayRam is built as a merchant-first ecosystem, offering advanced accounting analytics, scalable APIs, and automated payments orchestration tools. It also arrives with integrated growth tools like referral and payout systems. Merchants and individuals can issue payment requests, share unique payment links, and monitor transactions through programmable APIs, all operated on infrastructure that users self-host and fully control. The built-in SmartSweep feature uses a family of smart contracts to move funds securely and periodically, eliminating the need to store private keys on servers.

PayRam supports stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments across major networks including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Base, and Tron, with integrations for Polygon, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, Ripple, Monero, and TON next in line.

“We’ve used several crypto payment providers over the years, including BTCPay Server, NOWPayments, and others, but PayRam stands out as truly open and built for the modern internet economy. It gives us full control over our payments and funds, along with stablecoin support, privacy, multi-chain flexibility, and faster global settlements,” said an iGaming operator using PayRam.

Where Privacy Meets Agentic Commerce

Agentic commerce is rapidly emerging as the next frontier of programmable finance, yet privacy remains its biggest missing layer. Most stablecoin payment systems today still depend on centralized processors that expose user data and restrict autonomy.

PayRam bridges this gap through its decentralized architecture, adding a privacy-first foundation to programmable commerce. By adopting standards such as x402 and ERC-8004, it enables interoperable, intelligent transactions between autonomous systems, defining the future of decentralized payments.

PayRam is building the foundation for a future where payments are private, programmable, and permissionless.

About PayRam

PayRam is the world’s first self-hosted private stablecoin processor, giving merchants and individuals complete control over their payments stack. Built for the next era of permissionless commerce, it merges stablecoin payments with self-hosted infrastructure to enable borderless, censorship-resistant transactions.

