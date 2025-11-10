Playing for Change Foundation Holds Impact Awards Kick-Off Dinner Hosted by Ann Walton Kroenke and Whitney Kroenke Silverstein

Miami, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 5, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) held its Impact Awards Kick-Off Dinner. Hosted by Ann Kroenke and Whitney Kroenke Silverstein, the evening brought together close friends and supporters for a night of music and mission—celebrating the communities PFCF serves and the changemakers who help make it all possible.

Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Ann Kroenke

Performances from acclaimed vocalist Lady Blackbird and youth from Playing for Change Foundation partner program Young Musicians Unite underscored the night’s theme: the power of music to drive lasting, community-led social transformation. In addition, multi-platinum award-winning singer/songwriter Prince Royce was a special guest of the evening.





Vanessa Christine and Prince Royce

Special guests also included Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Nick Silverstein,Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury, Timolin and Casey Cole, Ann Kroenke, Frederique and Stephane Leforestier, Randi Wolfson Adamo, Cristina Perez, Pamela Silva, Lauren Liss, Lourdes Mola, Ana and Sean Wolfington, and Alitza Weiss.

The dinner also introduced a new format—placing donors at the center of the storytelling. In lieu of traditional remarks, supporters shared firsthand how the programs they fund are moving the needle for kids in communities across the U.S. From Miami, where over 9,000 young people engage with PFCF programming each month, to the newly opened music center for foster youth at Samueli Academy in Santa Ana, each voice spoke to real outcomes—changing lives by expanding access to music education, building confidence, opportunity, and in some communities, basic necessities like food, safety, and shelter.



Watch a video recap of the evening here .

Casey Cole Ray, Timolin Cole Augustus, and Ken Fink







Stories also spotlighted impact around the globe in programs from Costa Rica to the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, where music serves not only as creative expression, but as a lifeline for youth displaced by conflict. These examples represent a larger truth: Playing For Change Foundation doesn’t just deliver programs—it provides the infrastructure for communities to develop solutions—utilizing music and culture to bring stakeholders together to solve major social issues plaguing each community.

Charita and Louis Upkins



“This dinner was a beautiful way to build excitement and support leading into the Impact Awards on April 11,” says Whitney Kroenke Silverstein, Co-Founder of Playing For Change Foundation. “But even more than that, it was a moment to highlight the kids we serve—their voices, their growth, and the possibilities they’re stepping into. These are the lives being changed every day through music. That’s the heart of our work, and why we use music to drive unparalleled social change.”





Sorina Buri and Charita Upkins



Returning partner Capital One Entertainment was the lead sponsor for the evening. “At Capital One we work to create enriching experiences that lead to meaningful connections between our customers and communities. Our continued support of the Playing for Change Foundation is a great example of this because it not only uplifts young, creative artists, but builds systems of change that lasts.” said Monica Weaver, Head of Branded Card Partnerships and Experiences at Capital One. “From Miami to Jordan to Costa Rica, the impact is real, and it’s rooted in creativity, dignity, and local leadership.”

Randi Wolfson Adamo, Kelsey Levey, Cristina Perez, Whitney Kroenke Silverstein, Ann Kroenke, and Stacey Mizener

The Kick-Off Dinner served as a prelude to the 2026 Playing For Change Foundation Impact Awards, taking place April 11 at the Rubell Museum and Superblue Miami. The event honors artists, activists, and philanthropists who use their platforms to drive lasting global transformation through music.



Download high-resolution photos from the evening here .



To learn more, visit playingforchange.org.



About Playing For Change Foundation

For 18 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture using music and the arts to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but that hold vast cultural wealth. With 137 locations across 27 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. We engage more than 800 staff, teachers, and cultural leaders around the world, with program locations in: Mali, Morocco, Barbados, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Jordan, Ukraine, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Kumiai territory in Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Argentina and Mapuche Territory, Oglala Lakota Territory and multiple other United States locations like Las Vegas, Santa Ana, California, and Miami.

Attachments