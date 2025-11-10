Kymeta Appoints Experienced Defense Executive, Manny Mora, as CEO to Advance Mobile Satcom Innovation for National Security Missions

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymeta, the global leader in mobile satellite communications powered by metamaterials technology, today announced the appointment of Manny Mora as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This leadership transition marks a strategic acceleration of Kymeta’s mission to deliver reliable, resilient connectivity for warfighters and mission-critical operators across the U.S. Department of Defense and allied governments.

Mora joins Kymeta following a distinguished 40-year career at General Dynamics Mission Systems, where he led Space and Intelligence Systems and supported operational needs across the DOD, Intelligence Community, DHS, and international partners.

“As the defense community modernizes its command-and-control infrastructure, Kymeta is uniquely positioned to deliver mobile SATCOM solutions that perform in the most demanding environments,” said Nicole Piasecki, Executive Chair of the Board. “Manny Mora brings the operational depth and strategic clarity to scale our impact and strengthen our role as a trusted partner to national security customers.”

Kymeta’s product line is built on proprietary metamaterials-based antenna technology, enabling electronically steered, flat-panel terminals that deliver seamless, multi-orbit connectivity on the move. These systems are engineered for reliability, resilience, and rapid deployment key attributes for today’s mobile warfighter.

“I’m honored to lead Kymeta at a time when secure, mobile connectivity is mission-critical,” said Mora. “Our breakthrough technology is already transforming how defense and government customers communicate across domains. My focus is on accelerating innovation, expanding our deployment footprint and ensuring our solutions meet the evolving needs of our national security partners.”

Mora succeeds Rick Bergman, who is supporting this transition. Under Bergman’s leadership, Kymeta launched the Goshawk™ u8 terminal, strengthening its relationships with key partners, and achieved a major milestone in multi-band SATCOM with a single aperture. Nicole added, “We thank Rick for his leadership and contributions.”

The announcement follows Kymeta’s selection as the multi-orbit SATCOM provider for the U.S. Army’s NEXT GENERATION COMMAND & CONTROL (NGC2) PILOT, leveraging the Osprey™ u8 terminal to enable distributed operations and enhanced situational awareness.

Kymeta remains focused on delivering software-defined mobile SATCOM solutions that integrate satellite and cellular networks for continuous connectivity.

For more information visit kymetacorp.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aa5aff2-70cb-4de4-9350-bda3ec359824