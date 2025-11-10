Glaucoma 360 2026: Where Science, Innovation, and Collaboration Shape the Future of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) today announced the 15th annual Glaucoma 360 event, which unites research, industry, and philanthropy to prevent vision loss and speed the cure for glaucoma. The 2026 Glaucoma 360 event will be held January 29 to 31, at the Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square, to bring together leaders from across the vision science, medical, and investment communities.

Founded to accelerate innovation in glaucoma treatment, Glaucoma 360 is GRF’s signature event and one of the vision community’s most anticipated annual gatherings. The three-day program features a benefit gala, an innovation forum, and educational opportunities designed to foster collaboration and highlight the groundbreaking science shaping the future of vision care.

“Glaucoma 360 reflects our shared commitment to advancing sight-saving innovations,” said Thomas M. Brunner, President and CEO of Glaucoma Research Foundation. “Co-founded by GRF Board members Adrienne Graves, PhD, and Andrew G. Iwach, MD, this event brings together leaders across science, medicine, and philanthropy to accelerate progress toward a cure.”

Glaucoma 360: Event Schedule Overview:

Thursday, January 29 – Annual Gala

This event celebrates the scientists, advisors, donors, and volunteers advancing glaucoma research, featuring honorees Nancy and Patrick Forster, Barbara Wirostko, MD, and Oluwatosin Smith, MD.

Recognizes excellence in research, innovation, and service to the glaucoma community.

Friday, January 30 – New Horizons Forum

Brings together academic, industry, and investment leaders to showcase emerging glaucoma innovations.

Keynote speaker, Eugene de Juan, Jr., MD, will present “Neuroprotection: The Need, The Opportunity, The Path.” His address and the “Breaking Barriers in Glaucoma: Neuroprotection & Vision Restoration” session will explore how neuroprotective strategies are advancing beyond traditional pressure-lowering treatments to preserve and potentially restore vision.

Saturday, January 31 – Clinical Education Day

New for 2026:

Retina CME Symposium: This event will take place in the afternoon following the Glaucoma CME Symposium, providing an in-depth look at the intersection of glaucoma and retinal care. The complimentary half-day program for ophthalmologists will showcase the latest advances in management, medications, and surgical techniques. A complimentary lunch will be provided for those attending both CME programs.





Also features:

Glaucoma Symposium CME: A free half-day program for ophthalmologists featuring the latest advances in glaucoma treatments, medications, and surgical techniques. The 2026 Shaffer-Hetherington-Hoskins Lecture will be delivered by renowned glaucoma expert Leon W. Herndon Jr., MD.

A free half-day program for ophthalmologists featuring the latest advances in glaucoma treatments, medications, and surgical techniques. The 2026 Shaffer-Hetherington-Hoskins Lecture will be delivered by renowned glaucoma expert Leon W. Herndon Jr., MD. Optometric Glaucoma Symposium: Continuing education for optometrists on advances in diagnosis and patient care.

Glaucoma 360 continues to serve as a catalyst for progress, connecting the scientific, clinical, and investment communities in a shared mission to prevent vision loss and ultimately find a cure.

Learn more and register at glaucoma360.org .