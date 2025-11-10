INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Cytokinetics (CYTK) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Cytokinetics, Incorporated (“Cytokinetics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYTK). The lawsuit alleges Defendants represented that Cytokinetics expected approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its NDA for aficamten in the second half of 2025, based on a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date, and failed to disclose material risks related to the Company's failure to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy ("REMS") that could delay the regulatory process.

If you purchased shares of Cytokinetics between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/cytokinetics for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 17, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com