Mariner Logistics Partners with Vibe Software to Enable AI-Powered Supply Chain Execution

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Logistics, one of the only asset-based fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today announced a partnership with Vibe Software, and launched Mariner Vibe AI, an advanced artificial intelligence layer that enhances existing logistics systems.

“Mariner Vibe AI delivers the features logistics professionals have long wanted from their TMS or ERP,” said Ken Apple, Chief Technology Officer at Mariner. “Mariner Vibe streamlines complex logistics workflows, automates tedious tasks, and provides real-time insights that empower smarter, faster decisions.”

Mariner Vibe AI seamlessly plugs into a shipper’s Transportation Management System (TMS) or ERP, instantly upgrading it with modern, AI-driven capabilities. Instead of juggling spreadsheets or broker phone calls, shippers get an intelligent assistant that automates freight procurement, finds optimal carriers, and coordinates shipments in real time.

The platform’s Automated Spot Procurement AI taps into load boards, carrier systems, GPS data, and historical patterns to match each shipment with the best carriers and rates automatically. It runs rapid-fire bidding events for spot loads, handling quotes and carrier selection in minutes.

“Think of AI procurement as a turbocharged digital freight broker working 24/7 within a shipper’s network,” continued Apple. “The shipper sets the rules and preferences, and Mariner Vibe AI does the heavy lifting: requesting bids, optimizing carrier choices, and even finalizing awards, with oversight. The result is faster coverage for freight, better rates, and far less work for the current team.”

Mariner Vibe AI gives shippers the tools to manage spot freight in-house with confidence. The shipper maintains carrier optionality – the AI can engage preferred carriers or new alternatives. It’s the best of both worlds: the flexibility of the spot market with the control of an internal process.

“The carrier optionality provides less reliance on third-party brokers (along with their margins) while still accessing a broad carrier pool,” said Apple. “Mariner Vibe helps prevent potential bad actors, cost creep and service failures that plague one-off spot buys. Shippers save money, shipments move on time, and everyone from the CFO to the operations team breathes easier.”

To learn more about Mariner Vibe AI, visit https://www.marinerlogistics.com/mariner-vibe-AI and take a demo.

About Mariner Logistics

Mariner Logistics is an asset-based 4PL redefining the future of Managed Logistics. Its flagship platform, Mariner Live, leverages AI to deliver real-time visibility, intelligent automation, and system interoperability. Visit www.marinerlogistics.com.