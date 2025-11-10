United States Short Haul Road Freight Transport Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $202 Billion by 2033 from $147.83 Billion in 2024 with FedEx, UPS, and DHL at the Forefront

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Short Haul Road Freight Transport Market Report by Vehicle Type, Destination, End User, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Short Haul Road Freight Transport Market is expected to reach US$ 202 billion by 2033 from US$ 147.83 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.53% from 2025 to 2033

The U.S. short haul road freight transport market is driven by a number of factors, including growing e-commerce, the need for on-time delivery, urbanization, the expansion of small and medium-sized businesses, cold chain logistics, fleet management technology, and government programs that support infrastructure upgrades.







The term "short haul road freight transport" describes the transportation of goods over comparatively short distances, usually less than 300 miles, usually within a region or between adjacent towns. It is essential to timely transportation of both perishable and non-perishable items, supply chain efficiency, and last-mile delivery. In order to provide flexible and affordable logistics solutions, this mode depends on trucks, vans, and light commercial vehicles. Compared to long-distance trucking, short haul transport offers quicker delivery cycles, which benefits the manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce industries. In order to maximize overall freight distribution networks, it also connects with rail, aviation, and maritime logistics.



The quick growth of e-commerce, which necessitates quicker and more frequent deliveries to urban and suburban areas, is driving the short haul road freight transport market in the United States. The need for regional freight solutions is further increased by the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises and just-in-time inventory management. Last-mile delivery requirements are fueled by urbanization and population increase, while cold chain logistics facilitate the transportation of perishable commodities. Efficiency and dependability are increased by technological innovations including fleet telematics, route planning software, and real-time tracking. The U.S. short haul freight sector is growing as a result of government investments in road infrastructure and regulations that assist logistics modernization. These measures also increase operating capacity.



Growth Drivers for the United States Short Haul Road Freight Transport Market

E-commerce Expansion



One of the main factors propelling the short-haul road freight transport business in the US is the explosive rise of e-commerce. The need for quick, frequent, and dependable deliveries to urban, suburban, and regional locations has grown dramatically as a result of online shopping platforms. Due to consumer expectations of same-day or next-day delivery, short haul freight networks are increasingly relied upon for regional and last-mile distribution.

The rise in e-commerce also increases demand for more compact, adaptable cars that can move through crowded cities and deliver cargo quickly. Short-distance transit needs are further increased by promotional events, seasonal peaks, and an increase in online shopping and food delivery. To accommodate this demand, retailers and third-party logistics companies are growing their fulfillment centers and regional hubs. As a result, the growth of e-commerce keeps pushing investments in infrastructure, technology, and automobiles to enable efficient and economical short-haul freight operations throughout the US.



Technological Advancements



By increasing productivity, visibility, and operational control, technological developments are revolutionizing the short-haul road freight transport industry in the United States. Logistics companies can now more precisely arrange deliveries, consume less fuel, and improve customer satisfaction thanks to advancements in fleet telematics, GPS tracking, route optimization software, and warehouse automation. In order to scale FedEx Fulfillment using a completely autonomous 3PL model, FedEx teamed with and invested in Nimble, an AI robotics and autonomous e-commerce fulfillment technology firm, in September 2024.

FedEx, which has more than 130 warehouse and fulfillment facilities in North America and processes 475 million returns a year, used Nimble's technology to assist omnichannel and e-commerce companies in making quicker and more informed supply chain choices. This strategy demonstrated how cutting-edge technology maximizes short haul operations and boosts the effectiveness of regional freight networks across the US by enabling companies to combine functions, improve agility, and speed up click-to-door speed.



Just-in-Time Inventory Practices



One major factor propelling the U.S. short haul road freight transport market's expansion is the implementation of just-in-time (JIT) inventory policies. By refilling stock only as needed, businesses using JIT systems seek to reduce the costs associated with keeping inventory, which necessitates regular and dependable regional supplies. Lean supply chain operations are supported by short haul transport, which allows businesses to move items rapidly between manufacturing sites, retail locations, and distribution centers.

In sectors like automotive, electronics, and fast-moving consumer goods, where demand and production schedules change often, this strategy is especially crucial. By using short-distance freight, cash flow is improved and storage expenses are decreased while resources and products are supplied exactly when needed. The need for quick, adaptable, and digitally enabled short range road freight services is increasing as more businesses implement JIT methods to boost productivity and competitiveness, highlighting the service's crucial position in contemporary supply chain management.



Challenges in the United States Short Haul Road Freight Transport Market

Rising Fuel Costs



Since fuel is one of the biggest operating costs for trucking companies, rising fuel prices offer a serious threat to the short-haul road freight transport market in the United States. Profitability is directly impacted by fluctuating oil prices, especially for small and medium-sized businesses with tight budgets. Short haul routes often involve frequent stops, idling in traffic, and lower fuel efficiency compared to long-haul operations, further amplifying costs.

The demand for services may be impacted if operators pass these costs on to clients. Furthermore, budgeting, route planning, and long-term investment decisions - such as fleet upgrades - are made more difficult by shifting fuel prices. Although businesses are looking at alternative fuels, fuel-efficient cars, and route optimization technologies to lessen the impact, high fuel prices continue to be a hindrance to competitive and economical short-haul freight operations.



Traffic Congestion and Urban Restrictions



In the US, short-haul road freight has significant obstacles from urban distribution limitations and traffic congestion. Heavy traffic on city highways caused by growing urbanization delays delivery and lowers fleet efficiency. For freight carriers, route planning is made more difficult by the stringent delivery windows, vehicle size limitations, and low-emission zones enforced by many cities. Congested roadways, few parking spaces, and frequent stops raise labor expenses, fuel consumption, and operational complexity.

For last-mile delivery, where prompt and reliable service is essential, these characteristics are especially difficult to manage. To effectively negotiate urban constraints, businesses need to make investments in smaller or electric cars, real-time tracking, and sophisticated route optimization. Congestion and legal restrictions continue to be major barriers in spite of these tactics, affecting delivery time, service dependability, and overall short-haul freight performance.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $147.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $202 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis: Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis

Schneider National, Inc.

DHL Group

FedEx

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

XPO, Inc.

Landstar System Inc.

PS Logistics

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Ryder System, Inc.

United States Short Haul Road Freight Transport Market Segments:

Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Destination

Domestic

International

Price Range

Manufacturing

Retail

Wholesale

Construction

Agriculture

Fishing & Forestry

Oil and Gas

Mining and Quarrying

Others

Distribution Channel

Home Centers

Specialty Furniture Stores (including exclusive brand outlets)

Online

Other (includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, teleshopping, warehouse clubs, departmental stores, etc.)

States-Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ogbrd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment