United States Printed Circuit Board Market Report 2025-2033 by Type, Substrate, End Use, States and Company Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Printed Circuit Board Market Report by Type, Substrate, End Use, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Printed Circuit Board Market is expected to reach US$ 34.2 billion by 2033 from US$ 23.58 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.22% from 2025 to 2033

Growing demand for electronics, the expansion of the automotive and aerospace industries, improvements in flexible and high-density PCB technology, the growing use of wearable and Internet of Things devices, and investments in 5G, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy technologies are the main factors propelling the U.S. PCB market.







The increased need for consumer electronics, such as wearables, laptops, and smartphones, which call for intricate, high-density boards, is driving growth in the U.S. PCB industry. The demand for sophisticated PCBs for sensors, battery management, and entertainment systems is driven by the expansion of the automotive industry, especially in electric and driverless vehicles.

Miniaturization and improved performance are made possible by technological developments in flexible, multilayer, and high-frequency PCBs. The need for dependable and fast circuit boards is growing as 5G networks and AI applications expand. The aerospace, defense, and renewable energy industries are also making significant investments in electronic systems, which is helping to fuel the expansion of the PCB industry in the United States.



Growth Drivers for the United States Printed Circuit Board Market

Rising Electronics Demand



One of the main factors propelling the US PCB market is the rising demand for consumer and business electronics. Printed circuit boards are essential to the operation of smart home systems, game consoles, wearable technology, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. High-density and multilayer PCBs are becoming more and more necessary for manufacturers to include more features into small devices without sacrificing performance as a result of shrinking trends.

The demand for PCBs is further increased by the proliferation of smart devices and Internet of Things applications in residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Complex PCBs are also used in healthcare electronics, such as monitoring and diagnostic devices, to provide dependable performance. The U.S. PCB market continues to expand because to ongoing technological advancements and rising consumer demands for gadgets that are quicker, smarter, and use less energy. In order to meet the demands of next-generation electronic devices, manufacturers are also experimenting with new materials and designs that enhance durability, signal integrity, and thermal management.



Automotive Sector Growth



The demand for PCBs in the US is being driven mostly by the automobile sector. Electronics play a major role in battery management systems, sensors, infotainment, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and networking in modern automobiles, especially electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles. For these electronic components to be integrated effectively and dependably, PCBs are necessary.

The complexity and quantity of PCBs needed per car rise sharply as vehicle electrification picks up speed. PCB requirements are further increased by the growing number of smart and connected cars, which depend on telematics and in-car communication systems. Because the automobile industry prioritizes performance, safety, and efficiency, high-quality, multilayer, high-frequency PCBs are required. The U.S. PCB market benefits from ongoing demand in design, production, and innovation to support next-generation automotive electronics, which is fueled by increasing investments from both traditional automakers and EV startups.



5G and AI Adoption



The introduction of 5G networks and the growing use of AI technologies are two of the main factors propelling the PCB market in the United States. Antennas, base stations, and other 5G infrastructure require multilayer, high-speed, high-frequency PCBs that can handle massive data volumes with little signal loss. like order to handle processing power, connection, and heat, AI applications like data centers, robots, autonomous vehicles, and smart devices also require sophisticated PCBs.

PCBs now need to be more precise, complicated, and reliable because to these technologies. The need for circuit boards with high-performance operation is further increased by the quick growth of cloud computing, edge devices, and IoT ecosystems. The U.S. PCB market continues to develop in size and technological sophistication as AI and 5G usage spreads throughout sectors like consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunications, and the automobile industry.



Challenges in the United States Printed Circuit Board Market

Supply Chain Disruptions



The printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United States is heavily reliant on imported raw materials, including copper, fiberglass, laminates, and specialty chemicals. Global supply chain disruptions brought on by trade restrictions, natural disasters, or geopolitical unrest can raise operating costs, delay the delivery of materials, and interfere with production plans.

The capacity of manufacturers to achieve production deadlines for electronics, such as industrial equipment, automotive systems, and consumer products, is impacted by these disruptions. Furthermore, the market is susceptible to unexpected shortages, price volatility, and inconsistent quality due to its reliance on a small number of suppliers. Maintaining constant PCB output and competitiveness requires establishing alternate sourcing methods and ensuring supply chain resilience, both of which are difficult tasks.



Intense Competition



Both domestic and foreign competitors pose a serious threat to the U.S. PCB business. To satisfy the increasing demands of sophisticated electronics, manufacturers must continuously develop in high-density, multilayer, flexible, and high-frequency PCBs. Pricing and profit margins are under pressure from international rivals, who frequently have cheaper production costs.

U.S. PCB manufacturers must make significant investments in R&D, production technology, and quality control to stay competitive, which raises operating expenses. Smaller businesses could find it difficult to compete with major manufacturers who have established client networks, advanced manufacturing skills, and economies of scale. Therefore, in a highly competitive sector, maintaining cost effectiveness and technological superiority is a constant problem.



California Printed Circuit Board Market



California is a key hub for the U.S. PCB market due to its thriving technology and electronics ecosystem, centered around Silicon Valley. High demand for consumer electronics, semiconductors, and communication devices drives the need for advanced, high-density, and multilayer PCBs. The state also hosts numerous startups and established companies in aerospace, automotive electronics, and medical devices, further boosting PCB consumption.

Texas Printed Circuit Board Market



Texas represents a significant market for PCBs due to its large industrial, automotive, and aerospace sectors. The state is witnessing growth in electric vehicle production, industrial automation, and aerospace electronics, all of which rely on multilayer, rigid, and high-performance PCBs. Texas hosts several electronics manufacturing companies, R&D centers, and defense contractors, creating steady demand for complex and reliable circuit boards.

New York Printed Circuit Board Market



New York's PCB market is driven by its concentration of telecommunications, data centers, financial technology, and defense-related electronics industries. High-speed, high-density, and multilayer PCBs are critical for network equipment, servers, and sophisticated military electronics produced in the state.

Florida Printed Circuit Board Market



Florida's PCB market is influenced by aerospace, defense, medical devices, and industrial electronics sectors. The state hosts companies specializing in avionics, space technology, robotics, and renewable energy systems, all requiring high-performance, reliable PCBs. Florida's growing healthcare and medical device industry further drives demand for compact, multilayer, and high-frequency boards.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $34.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered United States



Recent Developments in United States Printed Circuit Board Market

August 2025: Ventec International announced plans to launch a USD 17 million facility in Thailand in 2026, aimed at serving automotive and aerospace clients across the United States and Asia.

July 2025: TTM Technologies acquired a 750,000-square-foot facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and secured land rights in Penang, Malaysia, to expand production capacity for advanced-technology PCBs focused on data-center networking applications.

June 2025: Jabil unveiled a multi-year USD 500 million program to expand U.S. manufacturing capabilities for cloud computing and AI data-center hardware, with operations expected to begin by mid-2026.

Key Players Analysis:Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis

Advanced Circuits Inc.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

Unimicron Technology Corporation (United Microelectronics Corporation)

Wurth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Wurth Group)

Becker & Muller Circuit Printing GmbH

Murrietta Circuits

Nippon Mektron Ltd. (NOK Corporation)

Sumitomo Corporation

TTM Technologies Inc.

United States Printed Circuit Board Market Segments:

Type

Single-Sided

Double-Sided

Multi-Layer

HDI

Substrate

Rigid

Flexible

Rigid-Flex

End Use

Industrial Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

IT and Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Others

States - Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49spnk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment