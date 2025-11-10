[Latest] Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market to Reach US$ 111.02 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flue gas treatment systems market was valued at US$ 66.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 111.02 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.83% over the 2025–2033.

The global flue gas treatment systems market is currently experiencing a period of profound expansion. Fundamentally, this surge is driven by a tightening web of environmental regulations worldwide. Consequently, governments and international bodies are imposing stricter limits on industrial emissions. As a result, industries are compelled to invest in sophisticated air pollution control technologies. Furthermore, the expansion of industrial activities, particularly in emerging economies, fuels this demand even more. Key sectors like power generation, cement manufacturing, and waste-to-energy facilities are indeed at the forefront of this adoption wave. Therefore, the market's future appears incredibly robust, built on the non-negotiable pillars of environmental compliance and sustainable industrial growth.

A clear understanding of current dynamics is crucial for all stakeholders. Specifically, the ongoing global dialogue on climate change has shifted from policy to mandatory action. This transition, in turn, creates a fertile ground for innovation and market penetration. As industries race to meet new standards, the demand for efficient and cost-effective flue gas treatment solutions will only intensify. The flue gas treatment systems market is, therefore, not just growing; it is becoming an essential component of the modern industrial landscape. Ultimately, it promises significant returns for well-positioned players who can navigate its complexities and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Findings in Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 111.02 Million CAGR 5.83% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (46.2%) By Pollutant Control System Particulate control system (38.10%) By Process Wet Process (43.40%) By Industry Power Industry (43.60%) Top Drivers Growing waste-to-energy sector creating significant new application avenues.

Increased strategic focus on carbon capture from industrial sources.

Development of cost-effective, scalable systems for smaller industrial enterprises. Top Trends Integration of artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance and process optimization.

Rising adoption of multi-pollutant control systems for holistic emission management.

Development of modular, plug-and-play systems for rapid deployment. Top Challenges Managing secondary pollutants and byproducts for environmental compliance.

Intensifying price competition from emerging low-cost technology manufacturers.

Complexities of retrofitting systems into older industrial plant infrastructures.

Global Regulatory Mandates are Shaping the Future Market Landscape

A stringent regulatory framework is the primary catalyst energizing the flue gas treatment systems market. For instance, in 2024, China demonstrated its commitment by approving 182 new Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) projects across 17 provinces. In a similar vein, India's government announced substantial funding for 96 additional FGD installations by 2026. The maritime sector is also facing intense scrutiny. In fact, as of early 2025, at least 93 global bans and restrictions on scrubber washwater discharges are active at various governmental levels. These regulations, therefore, create a direct and immediate need for advanced emission control solutions.

Moreover, the enforcement of these policies is becoming increasingly coordinated in the flue gas treatment systems market. The OSPAR Commission for the North-East Atlantic, for example, will prohibit scrubber washwater discharge in internal waters from 2027. Furthermore, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden are banning these discharges in their territorial waters starting in the summer of 2025. The Netherlands will likewise enforce a similar prohibition in its ports and inland waters from 2025. Even policies in adjacent sectors are having an impact. To illustrate, the European Union's goal to recycle 65% of municipal waste by 2035 indirectly influences emissions standards for crucial waste-to-energy plants.

Technological Preferences are Defining the Competitive Edge in Emission Control

Technology adoption trends reveal distinct preferences within the flue gas treatment systems market. Wet FGD systems, for example, remain the dominant technology, accounting for nearly 65% of global installations in 2024 due to their high efficiency. However, water scarcity concerns are driving change. As a result, over 1,200 industrial units in Europe have already transitioned to semi-dry FGD technology to conserve water. This trend is reflected in global figures, where dry and semi-dry FGD installations increased by 21% in 2024. Moreover, advanced systems are gaining traction, with over 2,600 recirculating scrubber and zero-liquid-discharge systems installed globally by that year.

In specific sectors, technology choices are even more pronounced. In the United States, for instance, over 80% of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants utilized thermal technologies for emission control in 2024. Similarly, the maritime industry's adoption of scrubbers continues its upward trajectory. An estimated 4,400 merchant ships were equipped with these systems as of early 2025. Projections further indicate that a minimum of 5,061 scrubbers will be installed on ships by the end of 2025. This adoption cements their role in achieving marine emission compliance and shapes the future of the flue gas treatment systems market.

Asia-Pacific is Spearheading Unprecedented Growth and Investment Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region stands as the undisputed epicenter of growth in the global flue gas treatment systems market. Driven by rapid industrialization, the demand here is staggering. To illustrate, China leads this charge with the highest number of FGD installations, exceeding 11,000 units by 2024. The financial commitment is equally impressive, with more than US$ 14.5 billion allocated toward emission control infrastructure across Asia in 2024 alone. On a national level, countries are making significant individual investments; for example, Uzbekistan announced a plan in 2024 to invest approximately US$ 1.3 billion in constructing eight new waste-to-energy plants.

These investments are translating into massive operational capabilities in the flue gas treatment systems market. Specifically, Uzbekistan's new plants aim to process over 4.7 million metric tons of solid waste annually. Additionally, they are expected to generate 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity by 2027. The broader regional outlook also remains strong. In the APAC region, for example, countries are expected to deploy 23 gigawatts of new clean power capacity in 2025. This momentum is set to continue, as Southeast Asia's overall energy demand is forecasted to double by 2040, ensuring sustained demand for pollution control solutions.

Power Generation And Heavy Industries are Driving Significant Market Expansion

The power generation sector continues to be the largest end-user, thereby anchoring the flue gas treatment systems market. In fact, projections show this segment will account for approximately 45% of the global market share in 2025. The sheer scale of development underpins this dominance, with over 6,000 new power plants under development globally in 2024. Beyond the power sector, other heavy industries are rapidly increasing their adoption rates. For instance, FGD adoption in the cement industry grew by a notable 19% year-over-year in 2024 as manufacturers face pressure to curtail SOx emissions.

Simultaneously, the growth of renewable energy projects creates a complex but positive market environment for the flue gas treatment systems market. Bahrain's new rooftop solar project, announced in 2025, will have a capacity of 50 MWp, which involves the installation of 77,000 solar panels. Furthermore, the broader solar initiative in Bahrain will have a total capacity of 123 MWp from nearly 190,000 panels. Ultimately, this will generate 200 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually. While seemingly competitive, this clean energy push reinforces the overall regulatory pressure for cleaner air, consequently benefiting all emission control markets.

Key Market Players Are Capitalizing On Clean Energy Solutions Demand

The competitive landscape of the flue gas treatment systems market is populated by established industrial giants. These key players are actively leveraging their expertise to capture growth opportunities. Babcock & Wilcox, for example, reported substantial revenues of US$ 60.3 billion in 2024, with a strong focus on clean energy solutions, including WTE. Similarly, Veolia, another dominant force, posted annual revenue of US$ 48.4 billion in 2024 and operates over 60 WTE facilities globally. Other key contributors like Andritz have also successfully secured numerous contracts for emission control systems, particularly in the pulp and paper industry.

On a regional level, flue gas treatment systems market is often led by powerful domestic players. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, for instance, continues its reign as a leading supplier of FGD technology for large-scale power plants worldwide. In the United States, General Electric remains a major industry player in the FGD market. Likewise, South Korea's market is heavily influenced by domestic leaders like Doosan Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries. Meanwhile, emerging players such as Candi Solar are also making an impact, aiming to bring an additional 200 megawatts of solar power capacity online with corporate clients in India and South Africa by mid-2025.

Complex Supply Chains And Investment Are Underpinning Market Operations

The operational side of the flue gas treatment systems market relies heavily on robust supply chains and significant investment. The consumption of raw materials, for instance, is immense; more than 43 million metric tons of limestone were consumed globally in FGD applications in 2024. In addition, installation costs represent a major investment. The cost to install a single marine scrubber can range from US$ 2 million to US$ 8 million, depending on the vessel's specifications. Direct corporate investment is also significant, as shown by Foulath Holding in Bahrain, which has invested approximately US$ 250 million in various environmental projects as of 2025.

Broader financial indicators also highlight the flue gas treatment systems market's immense value. For example, the market for voluntary carbon credits could climb from US$ 1.5 billion in 2024 to between US$ 7 billion and US$ 35 billion by 2030. Moreover, private investments in low-carbon solutions have demonstrated a five-year compound annual growth rate of 17.0% as of 2025. These private investments have yielded cumulative returns of over 120% in the past five years. Underscoring this financial momentum, as of June 2024, publicly-listed low-carbon solution providers had a combined market capitalization of US$ 4.4 trillion.

The Global Energy Transition is Creating New Trajectories For Market Growth

The global energy transition is introducing new and important dynamics into the flue gas treatment systems market. While fossil fuels remain in use, the rise of alternative power sources is actively reshaping long-term strategies. Specifically, global nuclear power generation, a zero-emission source, is expanding. It is expected to see an additional 29 GW of capacity come online in the next few years from 2025. Major projects are underway, such as Türkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which will feature four reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 MW. Significantly, the first reactor of the Akkuyu plant is scheduled to come online in 2025.

Indeed, the global nuclear pipeline is robust in the flue gas treatment systems market. About 70 nuclear power reactors are currently under construction across 15 countries in 2025, with another 110 power reactors planned. In 2024, the world's 440 operating nuclear reactors provided an impressive 2,667 TWh of electricity. At the same time, large-scale renewables are being deployed. Germany's He Dreiht offshore wind project, set to go online in 2025, will have a capacity of 960 megawatts. These developments signal a future where emission control is an integral part of a diverse and increasingly cleaner energy mix.

Economic Realities And Environmental Pressures Are Forcing Strategic Shifts

Economic and environmental data from 2024 and 2025 underscore the urgent need for the solutions offered by the flue gas treatment systems market. For example, in Southeast Asia, the capital yet to be recovered from coal plants amounts to more than US$ 130 billion as of 2025, highlighting the challenge of stranded assets. Consequently, investment patterns are shifting, with fossil fuel investment in the region decreasing from US$ 70 billion in 2015 to US$ 50 billion in 2025, while clean energy investment rose to US$ 47 billion. Despite this progress, total energy-related CO2 emissions hit a new high of 37.8 Gt in 2024, with atmospheric CO2 concentrations reaching 422.5 ppm. Higher temperatures contributed an extra 230 Mt of CO2 emissions, while fuel combustion added around 357 Mt.

The economic consequences of inaction are becoming clearer in the flue gas treatment systems market, as illustrated by potential productivity losses in Singapore due to rising heat, which could reach US$ 2.22 billion by 2035. In response, nations are accelerating their clean energy plans. The North Seas Energy Cooperation, for instance, aims for nearly 100 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030. The U.S. will see over 65 green hydrogen projects go online in the next five years. Meanwhile, multiple countries are advancing nuclear power, including Indonesia (targeting 5.3 GW by 2032), Malaysia (announcing development intent in 2024), Poland (first plant operational by 2036), and Türkiye (targeting 20 GW by 2050). These strategic shifts ensure a vibrant and essential future for the flue gas treatment systems market.

Global Flue gas Treatment Systems Market Major Players:

General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi systems

Doosan Lenties

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

FLSmidth

Marsulex Environmental Technologies

Thermax

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Pollutant control Systems

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems

DeNOX Systems

Particulate Control Systems

Mercury Control Systems

Others

By Process

Wet

Semi-wet

Dry

By Industry

Industrial Boilers

Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Iron & Steel

Non-Ferrous metal

Cement

Waste Treatment

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

