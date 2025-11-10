[Latest] Global Construction Anchors Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.65 Billion by 2034 at a 4.12% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Construction Anchors Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Hangers, Mechanical, Cast-in Anchors, Post-installed Anchors, Screw, Expansion, Undercut, Chemical, Nail-in, Wall), By Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel), By End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Construction Anchors Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.76 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.65 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.12% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global construction anchors market will witness a passable CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to rapid urbanization, especially in the emerging economies, the requirement of advanced fasteners in large-scale and high-rise projects, and the rising focus on digital and eco-friendly solutions. The construction anchors market continues to make money because they can hold heavy loads, fit different hole sizes and materials, and work well in tough conditions.

Key Trends & Drivers

Rapid Urbanization to Spell Growth: Demand for anchors at the global scale is driven by visible investments in infrastructure projects such as metros, bridges, and roads, along with large-scale commercial and residential building construction. The market is also witnessing growth out of innovative products, which include advanced chemical anchors offering better performance in tough conditions and higher load-bearing capacity. The developed economies are vying for anchors to renovate and retrofit older structures.

Call for Sustainability to Catalyze Growth: Rise in awareness regarding sustainability is pushing for green building practices, thereby resulting in the development of low-emission products and eco-friendly chemical anchors. The ongoing trend toward modular building and prefabrication is also creating a need for higher-strength anchors to foster secure and fast assembly. Using digital tools such as AI-powered structural monitoring with IoT-enabled anchors is improving efficiency and reducing the costs of maintenance, which, in turn, influences the long-term trajectory of the market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.91 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 5.65 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.76 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.12% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, Material, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The construction anchors market is driven by quick urbanization and infrastructure (utilities, bridges, roads) development in residential and commercial construction. Innovations in the form of precision-engineered designs and corrosion-resistant coatings do improve performance and widen applications. Stringent safety and building standards do necessitate reliable construction anchors, especially in renovation and new construction projects.

Weaknesses: The construction anchors market is subject to volatility in prices of raw materials, which does present a major weakness for the market players. Certain anchor types do have limitations, like weight limitations regarding weak materials or stress on base material, which could result in substitution.

Opportunities: Asia Pacific is witnessing fast growth owing to robust demand for the construction sector. Opportunities also exist regarding the promotion and development of sustainable anchor solutions due to construction practices turning out to be more environmentally friendly. AI-powered systems are capable of monitoring and managing anchor performance, optimizing maintenance, and improving safety, thereby creating novel value-added services.

Threats: The construction projects are likely to be adversely affected by economic fluctuations. Also, downturns could result in a decrease in demand for construction anchors. There are other fastening systems as well as adhesives that could be used in the form of substitutes for chemical and mechanical anchors. Alterations in government standards and regulations could also impact the market, especially regarding small entrants.

Regional Perspective

The construction anchors market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America’s construction anchors market is amongst the significant regional markets due to higher market penetration in Canada and the U.S. With the boom in vertical construction in the U.S., the commercial, residential, and infrastructural projects are on an exponential growth spree. These factors are keeping the hopes high for construction anchors market in the U.S.

Asia Pacific

The Asia-Pacific holds over 30% of the market share due to an increased number of petrochemical plants coupled with a flourishing construction industry. Additionally, increasing investments in new infrastructure development projects in Australia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Vietnam are boosting product consumption in these economies. The governments as well as private corporations are readily investing in the construction of bridges, rails, roads, etc., in the interest of ongoing urbanization in countries like India. China’s construction anchors marke. This growth is driven by an increasing number of commercial buildings, including complexes, industrial facilities, hotels and restaurants, hospitals, and retail spaces.

Europe

Numerous European economies, such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, the Nordic Region, and Spain, are the major consumers of the construction anchors due to increased construction activities and fast infrastructure development. The UK’s market is driven by sizable ongoing retrofit and renovation projects, especially in the residential sector. Construction anchors link non-structural and structural items to concrete.

LAMEA

Emerging economies of LATAM such as Peru, Brazil, and Argentina, are witnessing rapid urbanization and population explosion. The MEA’s market is driven by enhanced funding proffered by the governments in the form of domestic capital, public-private partnerships, and private investments. The governments are readily contributing to infrastructure development projects.

List of the prominent players in the Construction Anchors Market:

Hilti Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Würth Group

Mechanical Plastics Corp.

Cobra Anchors

MKT Fastening LLC

SFS Group Fastening Technology Ltd.

Friulsider S.p.A.

Sika AG

Koelner Rawlplug IP

Guangdong Kin Long Hardware Products Co. Ltd.

Others

The Construction Anchors Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Hangers

Mechanical

Cast-in Anchors

Post-installed Anchors

Screw

Expansion

Undercut

Chemical

Nail-in

Wall

By Material

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

