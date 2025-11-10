Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Lantheus, VFC, and Fluor Investors of the Upcoming Deadlines and Urges Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), and Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)

Class Period: November 6, 2024, to August 6, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 10th, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Pylarify's competitive position; (2) Lantheus was not equipped to properly assess the pricing and competitive dynamics for Pylarify; (3) the Company failed to disclose that its early 2025 price increase-issued despite prior price erosion-created an opportunity for competitive pricing to flourish, thereby jeopardizing Pylarify's price point, revenue, and overall growth potential; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



For more information on the Lantheus lawsuit go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LNTH



V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)

Class Period: October 27, 2022, to May 20, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 11, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding VFC's turnaround plans while concealing material adverse facts about the true state of those plans;(2) Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in substantial setbacks to Vans' revenue growth trajectory; (3) These setbacks were neither contemplated nor cautioned in Defendants' public commentary on the Reinvent initiative or the Vans turnaround progress; and (4) As a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, causing Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase VFC's securities at artificially inflated prices.



For more information on the VFC lawsuit go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VFC

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)

Class Period: February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 14, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Fluor's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) costs associated with the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (ii) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (iv) accordingly, Fluor's financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company's risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company's business and financial results was understated; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



For more information on the Fluor lawsuit go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FLR



