United States Costume Jewelry Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Louis Vuitton, CARTIER, Sabika, Yanbal, Richline,. STELLA & DOT, Lulu Ave, and Giorgio Armani

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Costume Jewelry Market Report by Product, Distribution Channel, End User, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States costume jewelry industry is anticipated to expand substantially, from US$ 9.23 billion in 2024 to US$ 15.72 billion by 2033. This expansion indicates a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between the years 2025 and 2033

The demand for cost-effective and fashionable accessories among consumers is anticipated to propel the growth, coupled with changing fashion trends and internet shopping opportunities.







In the United States, costume jewelry has become extremely popular because it is so versatile and affordable. People can try out many different fashion trends with costume jewelry, which is why it is a top pick for those who like to change their appearance often. Celebrities and influencers feature costume items, which only boosts their appeal among fashion lovers.



Apart from this, costume jewelry also opens up the possibility for designers and artisans to make one-of-a-kind, artistic pieces that are distinct. With the growing focus on individuality in fashion, there is a steady rise in demand for costume jewelry, which has become an essential part of most Americans' wardrobes. It is not only decoration but also a means of self-expression for different occasions.



Growth Driver in the United States Costume Jewelry Market

Growing Fashion-Savvy Consumers



One of the U.S. costume jewelry industry's key growth drivers is the growing number of fashion-savvy consumers. Today's consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, do not just look at jewelry as add-ons but as vital components of personal expression. Costume jewelry, unlike high-end jewelry, provides inexpensive methods of adapting to shifting fashion trends. Buyers can buy several items to fit different outfits without spending much money. Social networks, influencer culture, and celebrity endorsements have boosted this fashion trend, as individuals desire to replicate looks that they are witnessing on the internet.

Costume jewelry is versatile, hence a favorite for both everyday wear and special events. Personal consumption spending on jewelry in the United States, for example, hit record highs, boosted by the financial prosperity of cities such as New York and California. Discretionary income increments are visible, with disposable incomes increasing by a few thousand dollars on average since 2022, as per the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The growing trend is favoring greater purchasing power, particularly in the luxury segment, allowing more consumers to invest in high-quality, precious jewelry pieces that reflect their lifestyle improvement.



Growth in E-commerce and Online Channels



E-commerce is a strong growth driver of the U.S. costume jewelry market, providing consumers with an enormous selection of styles at reasonable prices. E-commerce platforms enable customers to find new brands, buy foreign collections, and easily compare prices. Virtual try-ons, customer ratings, and complimentary returns enhance consumer confidence and convenience. Online sales are especially robust across younger generations that feel comfortable buying fashion products online.

Social commerce - where goods are promoted and sold directly via social networks like Instagram and TikTok - pushes growth further. Smaller labels and independent designers reap much benefit from these platforms, gaining exposure to a national scope without having to own physical stores. July 2023, New York, U.S.-based bridal retailer Kleinfeld collaborated with U.S.-based lifestyle brand Centric Brands to introduce an exclusive line of fashion jewelry for bridal and special occasion wear.



Call for Affordable Luxury and Personalization



Another key driver in the U.S. costume jewelry market is the increasing demand for affordable luxury. Customers are seeking jewelry that replicates fine jewelry's look without the hefty price tag. Design and material advances have enabled the production of high-quality costume jewelry mimicking gold, silver, or gems. This complements consumer aspiration for glamour at affordable prices.

Furthermore, customization has become a key trend - customers increasingly want bespoke costume jewelry featuring initials, charms, or symbolic imagery. Personalization adds emotional value, making the costume jewelry both fashionable and meaningful. Aug 2025, Bagisto allowed CH Jewelry Designs to introduce a clean and easy-to-use online store for bespoke jewelry lovers in the U.S. Through Bagisto, the company presents its handcrafted items while retaining a personal, poignant, and Western-inspired persona.



United States Costume Jewelry Market Challenges

Market Saturation and Ferocious Competition



The main challenge in the U.S. market for costume jewelry is saturation, with numerous brands, designers, and retailers vying for buyers' attention. From large fashion houses to independent sellers on online marketplaces, the variety of available options can overwhelm customers. This intense competition forces businesses to constantly innovate in design, marketing, and pricing to maintain relevance.

The influx of low-cost imports also intensifies competition, as consumers often opt for cheaper alternatives. While this benefits buyers, it puts pressure on local brands to reduce margins. Also, brand differentiation is challenging in an oversaturated market with the same style and materials. To differentiate, brands need to spend on branding, influencer partnerships, or sustainability programs, which will be costly.



Quality Perception and Durability Concerns



Another big challenge is public distrust in the quality and durability of costume jewelry. Contrary to quality jewelry, costume jewelry is usually constructed from plated substances, synthetic stones, or base metals, which can chip, tarnish, or break when they are used. This erodes confidence in consumers and restricts perceived value in purchases. Consumers tend to be reluctant to pay a premium price for costume jewelry as they fear that inferior products are available at a lower cost. Poor experiences with low-quality products will deter repurchasing. Also, raising awareness regarding sensitivity of the skin and allergy to some base metals generates apprehension for health-conscious consumers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Louis Vuitton Malletier SAS

CARTIER

Sabika

Yanbal

Richline Group, Inc.

STELLA & DOT

Lulu Ave

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Market Segmentations

Product

Ring

Earring

Bracelet

Necklace

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

End User

Men

Women

Children

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ghhfy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment