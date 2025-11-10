Shareholders who lost money in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) and certain of its officers for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Class Period: July 26, 2024 – September 17, 2025 (inclusive)

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that:

DexCom made material design changes to its G6 and G7 continuous glucose monitoring devices without authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) These unauthorized changes made the devices less reliable and posed health risks to users; The Company overstated the reliability, accuracy and functionality of the G7 device; DexCom downplayed the scope and severity of these issues; and The Company faced increased risks of regulatory scrutiny, enforcement action and financial harm.



Key Events:

March 10, 2025 – FDA Warning Letter:



The FDA issued a Warning Letter stating that DexCom had “adulterated” its G6 and G7 sensors by modifying them without prior approval, resulting in larger inaccuracies and increased health risks for users. Stock dropped $7.12 (−9.15%) to $70.72.

March 25–26, 2025 – Public Disclosure:



The FDA published the Warning Letter on its website, further confirming the product issues. Stock fell another $3.19 (−4.24%) to $72.13.

September 8, 2025 – Oppenheimer Downgrade:



Oppenheimer downgraded DexCom to “perform” from “outperform”, citing rising patient concerns over G7 sensor accuracy issues, failed insertions, and abrupt stoppages. Stock declined $2.51 (−3.12%) to $78.00.

September 18, 2025 – Hunterbrook Report:



Hunterbrook Research published a report titled “DexCom’s Fatal Flaws,” revealing through FDA records and interviews that G7 devices had caused hospitalizations and deaths due to inaccurate readings. The report accused DexCom of cutting corners to protect margins. Stock plunged $8.99 (−11.76%) over two sessions to $67.45.

What Are The Next Steps:



Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom securities during the Class Period may move the Court no later than December 26, 2025, to be appointed lead plaintiff.

