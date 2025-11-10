FUN INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation f/k/a CopperSteel HoldCo, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation f/k/a CopperSteel HoldCo, Inc. (NYSE: FUN) common stock pursuant or traceable to the company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of legacy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Legacy Six Flags”) with Cedar Fair, L.P. (“Cedar Fair”), and their subsidiaries and affiliates (the “Merger”).

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that held shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation f/k/a CopperSteel HoldCo, Inc. (“Six Flags” or the “Company”) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger (the “Merger Date”) of legacy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Legacy Six Flags”) with Cedar Fair, L.P. (“Cedar Fair”), and their subsidiaries and affiliates. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FUN .

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement for the Merger was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading, and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Registration statement failed to disclose that: (1) Despite executives’ claims that Legacy Six Flags had pursued transformational investment initiatives prior to the Merger, the company in fact suffered from chronic underinvestment, and its amusement parks required millions of dollars in additional capital and operational expenditures beyond historical cost trends to maintain—let alone grow—market share in a highly competitive industry; (2) Following defendant Selim Bassoul’s appointment as CEO in November 2021, the company implemented aggressive cost-cutting measures, including significant reductions in employee headcount, which materially degraded operational competence and guest experience; (3) As a result, Legacy Six Flags required a substantial and undisclosed capital infusion to stabilize and revitalize its business, and these acute capital needs fundamentally undermined the rationale for the Merger as presented in the registration statement.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/FUN , or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you purchased Six Flags, you have until January 5, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

