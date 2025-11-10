Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Recognized Among Top-Tier U.S. Law Firms in Best Law Firms® 2026 Rankings in Three Cities

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight LLP has been recognized with multiple top-tier rankings in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®, earning Tier 1 placement in Washington, DC; New York City; and Nashville, TN; reaffirming its status as a national leader in employment, civil rights, whistleblower and ERISA litigation. According to the rankings published by Best Law Firms® the Firm achieved:

Tier 1 ranking, Washington, D.C. – Employment Law – Individuals

Tier 1 ranking, Washington, D.C. – Litigation – Labor & Employment

Tier 1 ranking, New York City – Employment Law – Individuals

Tier 1 ranking, Nashville – Employment Law – Individuals

Tier 2 ranking, Nashville – Litigation – Labor & Employment



These rankings underscore the firm’s sustained dedication to representing individuals against powerful interests and securing meaningful outcomes across the United States.

“We are honored to be recognized among the nation’s top law firms in the 2026 Best Law Firms rankings,” said David Sanford, Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight. “This acknowledgment reflects the exceptional skill, integrity and commitment of our attorneys, and affirms our mission to level the playing field for individuals against large institutions. Tier 1 rankings in multiple markets signals that our clients’ interests are well-served by a firm that combines a national presence with deep experience and unwavering advocacy.”

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a national civil rights and public interest law firm with offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Nashville, San Francisco, Palo Alto and San Diego. The Firm represents C-Suite and executives, attorneys, and employees in individual and class litigation, settling a majority of cases privately and pre-suit. The firm’s employment work focuses on discrimination, harassment, wage-and-hour, whistleblower/qui tam, and ERISA matters. The Firm’s attorneys have achieved significant results, including multi-million-dollar jury verdicts and settlements.

Now in its 16th edition, the Best Law Firms® rankings integrate firm performance, client insight and peer leadership perspectives to provide a dynamic picture of legal excellence. For the 2026 edition, over 18,700 law firms across the U.S. participated in the research process. Best Lawyers methodology results reflect both quantitative performance and qualitative leadership.

ABOUT SANFORD HEISLER SHARP McKNIGHT

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. The firm focuses on executive representation, wrongful termination, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage theft and overtime violations, whistleblower and qui tam, sexual violence, Title IX violations and victims’ rights, financial mismanagement and ERISA litigation, and Asian American litigation and finance matters. Our lawyers have recovered over $1 billion for our clients through many verdicts and settlements.

In 2024, Forbes named Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Chairman and Co-Founder David Sanford to its inaugural list of America’s Top 200 Lawyers. The National Law Journal has selected Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight as Civil Rights Firm of the Year, and it has recognized the firm as both Employment Rights Firm of the Year and Human Rights Firm of the Year. Benchmark Litigation has named the firm Labor & Employment Firm of the Year, and Law360 has recognized the firm as Employment Practice Group of the Year.

For the latest news about Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, visit the firm’s newsroom or follow the firm on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

If you have potential legal claims and are seeking counsel, please call 646-768-7070 or email david.sanford@sanfordheisler.com. Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight would like to have the opportunity to help you.

Media Contact: Jamie Moss, newsPRos, at 201-788-0142 or Jamie@newspros.com.