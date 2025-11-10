Paperclip Inc. Announces Sponsorship of NAILBA 44 Annual Insurance Meeting

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip Inc., a leading provider of content management and data security solutions for the insurance and financial services industries, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the NAILBA 44 Annual Meeting this week, Nov. 9-12 in Grapevine, Texas.

As a recognized innovator in secure data management and digital transformation technologies, Paperclip is excited to support NAILBA (The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies) and its mission of advocating for independent brokerage distribution and promoting consumer choice and financial security through independent wholesale brokerage channels.

“We’re excited to once again join our customers and partners at the annual NAILBA event to contribute to meaningful conversations that are shaping the future of insurance,” said Suzy Tuck, Senior VP of Sales at Paperclip. “Our partnership with NAILBA underscores our commitment to helping life insurance organizations modernize their data and content operations while staying ahead of emerging compliance and security challenges.”

At the event, Paperclip will showcase its flagship solutions, including:

Mojo Data Transformation

Virtual Client Folder Content Management

Internet eXpress Electronic Document Exchange

SAFE Encryption-in-Use

C-mail Encrypted Email

SIGN Secure e-Signature

Attendees are invited to visit the Paperclip booth (#510) to learn how advanced technologies can simplify data management and drive operational efficiency while meeting compliance requirements and reducing risk.

The NAILBA Annual Meeting will be held this week at The Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, TX. For the complete event schedule, visit here. To schedule a meeting with Paperclip during the conference, click here.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a software technology partner that creates data security and operational efficiencies for some of the largest globally recognized brands worldwide.

With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content supply chain, and document management. Paperclip solutions securely process, transcribe, store, and secure our client’s most sensitive content, such as PII, PHI, NPI, and corporate IP.

Paperclip enables enterprises to harness the power of their data without ever sacrificing security. As a trusted leader, Paperclip continues to innovate, adapt and excel within a rapidly changing digital world. Learn more at www. paperclip .com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Brandow

Paperclip, Inc.

MBrandow@paperclip.com

585.727.0983