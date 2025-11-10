The Roland Gossage Foundation Launches Soldiers in Tech Programs with New Academic and Industry Partnerships to Upskill Veterans for Ontario’s Tech Sector

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Roland Gossage Foundation , a non-profit dedicated to supporting military personnel and their families in their transition to civilian life, today announced the expansion of its Soldiers in Tech program, with the introduction of new partnerships. This revitalized program, funded through the Ontario Skills Development Fund (SDF), forges new partnerships with WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo and ComIT to provide veterans and their spouses with critical skills for careers in Canada’s technology sector.

Soldiers in Tech (SIT) equips participants with the training needed to thrive in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, web development, and data science. The program offers flexible, high-quality training pathways, mentorship, wraparound supports, and direct access to employers within Ontario’s innovation economy, empowering veterans and their families to build sustainable, future-ready careers.

“With Soldiers in Tech, we’re building a stronger, more sustainable model for veteran training and career development in technology,” said Roland Gossage, Founder of the Roland Gossage Foundation. “Our new partnerships with institutions like WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo, ComIT, Fast Forward Coaching, and Wilder Path Coaching ensure that every participant—whether they’re reskilling, upskilling, or re-entering the workforce—has access to flexible, high-quality pathways that lead to real jobs, which will help fuel Ontario’s innovation economy.”

WatSPEED , the University of Waterloo's professional and executive education unit, specializes in upskilling and reskilling mid-career professionals in emerging, high-demand fields. With deep ties to industry and a focus on flexibility, WatSPEED programs are uniquely positioned to support veterans and their families through flexible, career-aligned education rooted in real-world applicability. WatSPEED programs include:

Cybersecurity Boot Camp: An accelerated boot camp which covers key security concepts and prepares participants for the CompTIA Security+ certification exam (exam voucher included).

An accelerated boot camp which covers key security concepts and prepares participants for the CompTIA Security+ certification exam (exam voucher included). Full Stack Software Developer Boot Camp: Offers comprehensive training in modern web development, including hands-on projects and a module on AI coding to ensure future-proof skills.

ComIT , a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between unemployed and underemployed job seekers and companies looking for tech talent, offers programs designed and delivered by local professionals and volunteers from leading tech companies. With a flexible, modular approach to technical training, these courses are designed to accommodate diverse learners, including those new to technology. ComIT programs include:

Phase 1 - Intro to Programming: A one-month, part-time course delivered online that introduces participants to coding fundamentals like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript through interactive, instructor-led sessions.

A one-month, part-time course delivered online that introduces participants to coding fundamentals like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript through interactive, instructor-led sessions. Phase 2 - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: An intensive, three-month program that provides hands-on experience in developing and deploying machine learning models using modern cloud technologies like Google Cloud and Vertex AI.

These reskilling programs are designed for learners seeking a full career transition into high- demand technology fields. All programs are project-based, online, flexible, and provide certificates or digital badges to verify the skills learned.

Wilder Path Coaching plays a key role in Soldiers in Tech by supporting early career exploration and providing tailored interventions for participants in light-touch programs, while Fast Forward Coaching offers dedicated workshops and ongoing support for Full Service Participants, ensuring a comprehensive and personalized experience for every learner.

This Employment Ontario program is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario. Soldiers in Tech proudly welcomes all Canadian Armed Forces veterans, reservists (minimum three years), as well as the spouses of veterans, reservists, and active duty members. Applicants must reside in Ontario.

Registration for Soldiers in Tech programs is open now. For more information or to apply, please visit: https://www.rolandgossagefoundation.com/soldiersintech .

About the Roland Gossage Foundation

The Roland Gossage Foundation is focused on improving the lives of military personnel and their families as they transition to civilian life. Through unique programs like Soldiers in Tech and Soldiers in the Arts, the foundation provides veterans with opportunities to pursue new careers in technology and the arts. By offering dedicated instruction, wellness support, and career services, we aim to ensure that veterans have the resources and guidance to succeed in their civilian careers. For more information, please visit https://www.rolandgossagefoundation.com .