Takin Jitjanuruk Unveils “Extreme Ownership,” A Leadership Philosophy Transforming Woxa Group’s Global Culture

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every company talks about “culture,” but what does that really mean day to day? At Woxa Group, a global technology company led by Co-Founder Takin Jitjanuruk, one simple but powerful idea is redefining how people work and lead: “Extreme Ownership.”

The Co-Founder introduces a results-driven mindset that empowers employees to lead, innovate, and take full accountability.

Extreme Ownership in Practice

So, what exactly is “Extreme Ownership”?

At Woxa, it’s not about finding someone to blame when things go wrong. It’s a simple promise, every employee takes responsibility for the final outcome, not just their individual task.

This core concept has changed the company’s rhythm of work, shifting the mindset from “waiting for orders” to “taking proactive action.”

By embracing this principle, Woxa’s teams have built a culture where challenges are addressed early, collaboration thrives, and results come faster. Small issues are resolved before they become major problems, and the usual barriers between departments are replaced with shared purpose and trust.

“For us, ‘Extreme Ownership’ isn’t about finding someone to blame; it’s about creating a culture where everyone dares to say, ‘I will make it happen,’ no matter the problem,” said Takin Jitjanuruk, Co-Founder of Woxa Group. “It’s about shifting from a follower mindset to a creator mindset, and that is what drives real innovation.”

A Culture Reflecting the Leader’s Philosophy

This culture did not appear by chance. It directly mirrors Takin Jitjanuruk’s entrepreneurial spirit, a leader who dares to think, act, and build the future himself. He has taken this personal DNA, scaled it, and made it the standard of work for his team of nearly 400 people worldwide.

The result is a more resilient organization that adapts quickly and continuously improves. As every team member takes ownership of their work, innovation naturally follows, creating an environment where new ideas thrive and collective progress accelerates.

A Philosophy That Becomes a Movement

Ultimately, the story of “Extreme Ownership” at Woxa Group is more than a management approach. It’s a powerful reminder that the strongest company cultures aren’t defined by slogans or manuals, but by the lived beliefs of leaders like Takin Jitjanuruk — beliefs that become shared ways of working, every single day.

About Woxa Group

Woxa Group is a global technology company specializing in digital transformation and enterprise solutions that empower individuals and businesses worldwide. With innovation and accountability at its core, Woxa fosters a culture that inspires ownership, adaptability, and sustainable growth across its international teams.