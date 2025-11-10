Purdue inspires next generation of STEM leaders at Pause With Purdue event and Sunniefest festival in Dallas

West Lafayette, IN, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purdue University is headed to Dallas this November to inspire a new generation of leaders. Through two events, Pause With Purdue and Sunniefest, the university will engage teens and young adults with hands-on activities, mindful connections and meaningful conversations designed to spark interest and curiosity in a number of fields including science, technology, engineering and math.

Pause With Purdue, coming to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 14, will give middle and high school students the opportunity to slow down, reset and turn ideas into action. The free event will feature a 45-minute yoga session centered on de-stressing, recharging and setting intentional goals. The first 50 registrants will receive workout jumpers from Vitality, whose founder is a Purdue alumna, and all participants will go home with swag from Tarte, Zolli and Brianna Cannon.

The event furthers Purdue’s commitment to student wellness and creating environments where young people can thrive. Event details and registration are available at purdue.edu/events/pause-with-purdue.

“At Purdue, we look for unconventional ways to meet future Boilermakers where they are,” said Bailey Leffler, director of brand at Purdue University. “Pause With Purdue brings our brand to life in a space where students can move, breathe and feel inspired. It captures the intersection of balance and rigor, both core to the Purdue student experience, and shows that meaningful progress often starts with a single mindful moment.”

On Nov. 15, Purdue will join Sunniefest at Pegasus Park in Dallas, Sunnie’s first immersive festival for young people to unite, create and uplift one another.

Purdue has teamed up with Sunnie, Hello Sunshine’s Generation Z platform, for an on-site activation complete with a photo-worthy mural and postcard wall. Attendees will be prompted to identify the skill sets they are most connected to and learn where those skills can take them when it comes to career paths, proving STEM is in everything from beauty and fashion to entertainment and innovation.

Current Purdue students studying STEM majors will be in attendance to share their college experiences. Kasie Roberson, associate director of outreach and coaching at Purdue’s Center for Working Well in the Mitch Daniels School of Business, will be featured in a panel discussion on how young people can use AI to shape their futures in smart and safe ways.

Purdue’s presence at Sunniefest is part of a larger collaboration with Sunnie, which was announced this summer by Reese Witherspoon at Cannes Lions. As the exclusive education partner of Sunnie, Purdue is co-developing online curricula, encouraging continued learning for adults, and creating content that helps Gen Z explore how STEM connects their interests and future goals. In collaboration with Purdue, Sunnie recently released the Sunnie Playbook: From AI to IRL, which offers guidance and prompts on how students can use AI with confidence.

More about the partnership can be found in the original announcement.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research university leading with excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, disseminates and deploys knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 106,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, locations and modalities, including more than 57,000 at our main campus locations in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 14 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its integrated, comprehensive Indianapolis urban expansion; the Mitch Daniels School of Business; Purdue Computes; and the One Health initiative — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives.

