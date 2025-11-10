Lice Busters Launches NYC School Partnership Program to Combat Rising Lice Epidemic

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When classrooms reopened after the pandemic, parents expected the usual coughs, colds, and homework battles. What no one expected was the quiet return of something far smaller — and far more stubborn. Head lice are making a major comeback in New York schools, and according to Lice Busters, it’s becoming the epidemic nobody’s talking about.

“During COVID, kids weren’t sharing hats, hugs, or lockers. But once schools reopened, lice came roaring back — and faster than before,” said Eli Harel, partner at Lice Busters, the leading non-toxic lice removal clinic in New York City. “We’re seeing entire classrooms reinfected because not everyone treats it at the same time. It’s the perfect storm: kids are back together, but awareness didn’t come back with them.”

The Real Problem Isn’t Lice — It’s the Lack of Coordination

Lice Busters’ technicians say outbreaks aren’t caused by poor hygiene or neglect, but by inconsistency. Parents treat at home using whatever they find online, others wait it out, and schools often don’t realize there’s an active case until it’s widespread. “If one child gets treated and another doesn’t, it just circles back,” said Harel. “It’s not the bug that’s the problem — it’s the silence.”

To break that cycle, Lice Busters is rolling out a new School Partnership Program across the five boroughs. The initiative gives schools free trial screenings for one class and discounted full-school checks, paired with an industry-first Lowest Price Guarantee. “We wanted to remove every excuse,” Harel explained. “If cost is the barrier, we’ll match or beat it. If access is the issue, we’ll come to you.”

Parents Are the Front Line — And They’re Being Incentivized to Act

What’s making headlines, though, is Lice Busters’ unconventional approach to community outreach. The company recently launched a Parent Referral Incentive, offering families up to $500 when they help their school enroll in a Lice-Free Partnership Plan. The idea is simple: the more schools that participate, the fewer outbreaks spread between friends, siblings, and districts.

“Parents are our biggest advocates,” said Harel. “They see firsthand the embarrassment, the stress, the endless laundry — and they’re ready for real solutions. So we built a program that rewards involvement. It’s prevention with purpose.”

Workshops, PTAs, and Prevention Education

The new initiative doesn’t stop at treatment. Lice Busters is also collaborating with PTAs and school health coordinators to host in-person and virtual “Know the Facts” workshops, helping parents understand what works, what doesn’t, and how to spot symptoms early.

“Too many families waste hundreds on chemical products that don’t kill eggs,” said Harel. “We show them exactly how to identify lice, when to treat, and how to prevent reinfestation. It’s not just a business move — it’s community care.”

The workshops are free for participating schools and can be customized for teachers, parents, or even student health days. In some districts, nurses are already integrating Lice Busters’ materials into their annual back-to-school health curriculum.

A Quiet Epidemic in Plain Sight

While the city has been focused on viruses and mental health, lice have quietly re-emerged as a leading cause of absenteeism in early education. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 6–12 million children in the U.S. get head lice each year, but school nurses believe the number is much higher since many parents avoid reporting it out of embarrassment.

“Lice isn’t contagious like the flu — it’s social,” said Harel. “No one wants to talk about it, so it spreads in silence. But it’s happening everywhere — Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, you name it.”

From Brooklyn to the Bronx — and Beyond

Lice Busters currently operates in multiple locations across New York and New Jersey, with expansion plans underway for 2026. Each clinic offers same-day appointments, family discounts, and all-natural, chemical-free treatments trusted by thousands of families.

“Our goal is simple,” Harel said. “We want every child to go to school lice-free, every parent to sleep at night, and every teacher to stop worrying about outbreaks. Prevention isn’t optional — it’s the only solution that works.”

