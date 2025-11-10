Ginkgo Residential Surpasses $25 Million Raised in Ginkgo Notes Offering Short-Term, High-Yield Investment Backed by Multifamily Housing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ginkgo Residential LLC (“Ginkgo”), a real estate investment and management firm focused on acquiring, renovating and operating multifamily communities across the Southeastern United States, today announced it has surpassed $25 million in short- and medium-term note issuances since launching its Ginkgo Notes program in June 2024. This unsecured debt program replaces an underutilized bank line of credit, backed by Ginkgo’s portfolio of more than 7,500 multifamily units across the Carolinas. It has quickly become the firm’s most popular investment vehicle in 2025.



Ginkgo Notes have delivered investors’ yields of up to 7.5% with durations ranging from one to twenty-four months. Designed with short-term flexibility in mind, the Notes enable investors to put idle capital to work while leveraging Ginkgo’s proven track record. Issued at par with no fees, the product requires a minimum investment of $10,000. From a cost-of-capital perspective, proceeds from Ginkgo Notes are strategically deployed to fund value-enhancing construction projects and bridge new acquisitions. These notes are typically retired through mortgage financing, perpetual equity raises, asset sales or subsequent Ginkgo Notes issuances.

“We chose to extinguish our line of credit because it was prohibitively expensive and underutilized,” said Bill Green, CEO and Principal of Ginkgo Residential. “Instead, we introduced Ginkgo Notes to re-engage with our investor community. Investors can receive their principal and interest at maturity or roll into the next series of Notes on a co-terminous basis, compounding their returns.”

In partnership with Alto, a leading self-directed IRA platform, investors can now allocate retirement funds directly into Ginkgo Notes. Access to Ginkgo Notes allows investors to unlock tax-advantaged capital accounts with yields can exceed four times those of typical term certificates of deposit (“CDs”)*, providing a compelling alternative to traditional fixed-income products.

“Our mission at Alto is to help investors put their retirement dollars to work in innovative ways across the private markets landscape,” said Scott Harrigan, President and CEO of Alto Securities. “Ginkgo Notes allows for our marketplace investors to access to a strong, proven, real estate-backed asset class with short-term flexibility and returns that are difficult to find in today’s public markets.”

“It’s a win-win — we listened to our investors, developed a solution accretive to our capital structure and delivered a product that balances liquidity, yield and flexibility,” added Rada Milenovici, Ginkgo’s Director of Investor Relations and Capital Raising.

Against the backdrop of record-high equity market valuations and ongoing rate cuts, investors are increasingly turning to Ginkgo Notes as a reliable alternative for stable short-term contractual returns. With stable returns, short durations, no fees and a low minimum, Ginkgo Notes have become a highly accessible income-oriented option. Since inception, Ginkgo has maintained a flawless payment record, reinforcing confidence in the program’s reliability.

*Ginkgo Series No. 6 Short-Term Note delivers up to 4.6x the return of the average 3-month CD (per FDIC data) at its November 4th issuance.

About Ginkgo Residential

Ginkgo Residential is a leading provider of attainable, eco-friendly apartment communities across North and South Carolina. The firm specializes in acquiring, renovating, and managing high-quality housing while maintaining affordability. Recognized as a Top Workplace since 2020, Ginkgo is committed to both its residents and employees.



Explore investment opportunities at www.ginkgovest.com.

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit and more. Alto acts as the IRA custodian for over $2.0B in assets with 32,000 self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform. With minimal paperwork and competitive fees, Alto offers simplified SDIRA access to investments that are less correlated and have potential for higher returns. Users can establish Traditional, Roth or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets. Learn more at altoira.com.

