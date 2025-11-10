Al Tamimi & Company Advises Global Infrastructure Partners on Landmark US$11 Billion Investment in Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah Gas Processing Facilities

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Tamimi & Company has advised Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a BlackRock investment fund, on its acquisition of a 49% interest in the Jafurah gas processing facilities in Saudi Arabia from Aramco, through an investment in Jafurah Midstream Gas Company. The transaction, valued at US$11 billion, represents a significant milestone in the development of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure and was announced during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

Al Tamimi & Company acted as Saudi counsel to GIP, working alongside Slaughter and May, with White & Case advising Aramco.

This marks the second major energy transaction in Saudi Arabia on which Al Tamimi & Company has advised GIP, following its previous role in the US$15 billion acquisition of a 49% interest in Aramco’s gas pipeline network.

The transaction was led by Al Tamimi & Company’s teams in Riyadh and Al Khobar. The Corporate team (Al Khobar) included Grahame Nelson, Jonathan Reardon, Alanood Allhaib, Anfal AlHudaib, Zain Zainalabedin, Khalid AlMubarak, and Rewa Al Dobas. They were supported by the Tax team (Riyadh) comprising Richard Ferrand, Shiraz Khan, and Jad Khazaal, and the Banking team (Riyadh) of Rafiq Jaffer and Aurangzeb Maqsood.

“This transaction underscores Al Tamimi & Company’s capability to advise on complex, high-value energy and infrastructure projects in the Kingdom,” said Grahame Nelson, Partner, co-head of Al Khobar office. “We are proud to have supported GIP on another landmark investment that contributes to Saudi Arabia’s energy transition and long-term growth.”

