Planet Fitness Franchisees Expand Local Footprint with 100th Club Opening in Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So Cal Gyms, LLC, a Planet Fitness Franchisee, has opened its newest location in Los Angeles in the Hyde Park neighborhood at 3230 W. Slauson Ave. (Crenshaw and Slauson). This club opening marks the 100th Planet Fitness location in the Greater Los Angeles area.





The first Planet Fitness location in Greater Los Angeles opened its doors in Anaheim on Katella Ave on June 1, 2010. Since that time, Planet Fitness franchisees have accelerated growth in the region. In just the last 10 years, 78 clubs have opened, resulting in an average of approximately 8 clubs per year. Planet Fitness continued its expansion through early 2020 and 2021. Even amid uncertainty, Planet Fitness continued to show up for Los Angeles area communities, keeping its commitment to providing a high-value low price fitness experience.

All 100 Greater Los Angeles Area clubs have continued evolving to meet consumer demand. Each location recently enhanced strength training offerings, including adding plate-loaded equipment. The Judgement Free Zone® offers an optimal balance of cardio and strength, providing long-term fitness solutions for gym-goers in every phase of their journey. Free fitness training and Black Card Spa® recovery amenities like CryoLounge+ beds, HydroMassage beds, and massage chairs, provide additional value and high-end experiences for members. With an average size of 20,000 square feet per club, the 100 Los Angeles area Planet Fitness locations collectively provide access to more than 300 dumbbell sets, 300 barbell sets, 6,000 cardio machines, 8,500 strength machines, and 20,200 weighted plates.

"Planet Fitness provides best-in-class equipment and a welcoming environment for every fitness level, to meet any goal, and we welcome the community to grow stronger together at this new location,” said Coleen Paradis, vice president of marketing at So Cal Gyms, LLC, a Planet Fitness franchise division. “Planet Fitness offers a high-value membership and believes that everyone can get strong no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We encourage the local community to come check out our new location in Crenshaw and see what our unique, non-intimidating, and Judgement Free environment is all about.”





The new 100th club at Crenshaw and Slauson will be open 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and brand-name cardio equipment, and the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness goals, all in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment. Many clubs are open 24 hours for added convenience.

The PF Black Card® membership includes additional amenities, such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to the Black Card Spa®, and access to 2,700+ Planet Fitness locations across all 50 states, among other benefits.

New members can join the 100th club now for just $1 down, then $15 per month or $1 down and $24.99 per month for a PF Black Card®, with no commitment.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.7 million members and 2,795 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

