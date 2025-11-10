Deadline Alert: aTyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming December 8, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired aTyr Pharma Inc. (“aTyr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATYR) common stock between November 7, 2024 and September 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On September 15, 2025, aTyr announced that the Phase 3 study of its intravenous Efzofitimod pulmonary sarcoidosis treatment, EFZO-FIT, did not meet its primary endpoint in change from baseline in mean daily OSC dose at week 48.

On this news, aTyr’s stock price fell $5.01, or 83.2%, to close at $1.02 per share on September 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants created adverse facts concerning aTyr’s study design for EFZO-FIT, giving the false impression that Efzofitimod would meet its primary endpoint; (2) Defendants crafted a narrative that the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study would provide a way for patients to fully remove steroids from their treatment plans; (3) there may be other factors that permit patients to completely remove steroids from their treatment plans; (4) thus, their Phase 3 EFZOFIT study failed to meet the primary endpoint in change from baseline in mean daily OCS dose at week 48; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired aTyr common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 8, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

