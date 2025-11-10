Deadline Alert: Fluor Corporation (FLR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming November 14, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluor Corporation (“Fluor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FLR) securities between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On August 1, 2025, Fluor released its second quarter 2025 financial results, missing consensus estimates, citing growing costs in multiple infrastructure projects due to subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays, as well as reduced capital spending by customers. The Company also lowered its full year 2025 outlook due to “client hesitation around economic uncertainty and its impact on new awards and project delays and results for the quarter[.]”

On this news, Fluor’s stock price fell $15.35, or 27%, to close at $41.42 per share on August 1, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) costs associated with the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (2) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (3) accordingly, Fluor’s financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company’s risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company’s business and financial results was understated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluor securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 14, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

