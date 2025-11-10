KIC Realty Expands Tech Offerings with Roomvu Marketing Platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty is proud to announce that it now offers Roomvu, a cutting-edge real estate marketing platform, to all its REALTORS® at no cost. This new initiative reinforces KIC Realty’s ongoing commitment to providing agents with advanced tools, technology, and resources to help them thrive in today’s competitive real estate market. Through Roomvu, KIC Realty agents gain access to an all-in-one marketing suite designed to simplify social media content creation and amplify online presence. The platform offers features such as automated social media videos, branded market updates, listing promotion tools, digital business cards, and a powerful AI-driven staging tool, all designed to help agents engage audiences and build their personal brand effortlessly. “At KIC Realty, we believe in empowering our agents with tools that save time, elevate professionalism, and enhance their ability to serve clients,” said Ron McIntosh, President of KIC Realty. “Roomvu’s AI capabilities allow our REALTORS® to market smarter, not harder, while creating consistent, high-quality content that elevates their brand and deepens their connection with clients. It’s another step forward in our mission to blend Knowledge, Integrity, and Community with innovation.” The brokerage’s adoption of Roomvu ensures that every KIC Realty agent receives a complimentary version of the platform. This collaboration further positions KIC Realty as one of Canada’s most forward-thinking brokerages equipping agents not only to succeed in real estate today, but to lead the industry of tomorrow. About KIC Realty: KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage dedicated to creating a supportive and thriving environment for its REALTORS®. Founded on the core values of knowledge, integrity, and community,

KIC Realty is committed to providing its REALTORS® with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. With a focus on transparency and REALTOR® ownership, KIC Realty is redefining the real estate experience for REALTORS® and clients alike.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Willie Ip CEO, KIC Realty 587.200.3383

Investor.relations@kicreatly.com