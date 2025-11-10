BitGW Hosts Community Charity Event in Victoria, Mahe

Mahe, Seychelles, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitGW, a global crypto trading platform , organized a community charity event in Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles, to support residents facing economic hardship by providing essential supplies such as rice and cooking oil. Hundreds of local residents gathered at the community center, forming long lines.







“Our mission extends beyond technology and finance — it’s about making a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” said a BitGW representative. “As we’ve often said, crypto isn’t just for trading — it’s for paying, earning, and living.”







BitGW’s charitable outreach in Seychelles follows a series of community initiatives the company has conducted in different parts of the world. Whether through educational support, digital literacy programs, or basic welfare projects, BitGW continues to uphold its belief that technology should serve people — and that progress must go hand in hand with empathy.



