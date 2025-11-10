LaFontaine Automotive Holiday Giving Program Supporting Child Safety Education

Sylvan Lake, Michigan, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LaFontaine Automotive Group is proud to announce that A Courageous Voice, a Michigan-based nonprofit dedicated to protecting children from abuse and exploitation through lifesaving prevention education, has been selected as one of LaFontaine's charities of choice for this year's Holiday Giving Program.

As part of this Metro Detroit–wide initiative, selected nonprofits are invited to decorate a holiday tree at LaFontaine dealership locations across Michigan. Each tree reflects the organization's mission and serves as a source of joy, inspiration, and awareness for visitors throughout the season.

This year, A Courageous Voice will be featured at LaFontaine Subaru at 3055 E West Maple Rd, Commerce Township, MI 48390, where their holiday tree will stand as a symbol of protection, empowerment, and hope for Michigan's children. The program runs from November 3 through December 15, 2025, inviting the community to vote online for their favorite decorated tree. The organizations receiving the most votes will be awarded $20,000 for first place, $10,000 for second, and $5,000 for third.

A Courageous Voice provides comprehensive, age-appropriate child safety prevention education to students in grades K–12, equipping young people with critical tools to recognize, respond to, and report unsafe situations both online and offline. Through evidence-based programs, ACV addresses child abuse, exploitation, bullying, and trafficking prevention—creating safer communities one classroom at a time.

"Prevention education saves lives," said Amy Ever, founder and executive director, A Courageous Voice. "When children are empowered with knowledge and the confidence to use their voices, we stop abuse before it happens. The support from LaFontaine Automotive through this Holiday Giving Program will allow us to reach more schools and protect more children across Michigan. We're honored to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to creating safer communities for families."

With sobering statistics showing that 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before age 18, and that 95% of child sexual abuse is preventable with proper education, A Courageous Voice's work has never been more critical. The organization also empowers adults through their Stronger Together program, equipping parents, educators, and community members to be effective child advocates and protectors.

LaFontaine Automotive recognizes the vital importance of protecting Michigan's youngest and most vulnerable community members.

"At LaFontaine, our mission has always been to build lifelong relationships that strengthen communities, and that starts with keeping our children safe," said Audrey Ryskamp, Grassroots Marketing Manager, LaFontaine Automotive Group. "A Courageous Voice is doing essential work in prevention education—giving children the tools and confidence they need to protect themselves. We're proud to support an organization that's making such a meaningful difference in the lives of Michigan families."

LaFontaine Automotive and A Courageous Voice are inviting the community to join in this initiative by voting online during the campaign period to help A Courageous Voice secure additional funding that will directly support child safety education programs across Michigan.

VOTE HERE: https://familydeal.com/holiday-giving/

About LaFontaine Automotive Group: Founded in 1980, LaFontaine Automotive Group is a family-owned and operated Michigan-based company with nearly 60 retail franchises and over 40 retail locations across the state. Built on the mission to “build lifelong relationships that strengthen communities,” LaFontaine is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences and giving back through charitable programs, partnerships, and local outreach. Learn more at www.familydeal.com.

About A Courageous Voice: A Courageous Voice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting children from abuse and exploitation through comprehensive, evidence-based prevention education. Serving students in grades K–12 across Michigan, ACV provides age-appropriate programs that empower children to recognize unsafe situations, use their voices, and stay safe both online and offline. Through their Stronger Together program, ACV also equips adults with the tools to be effective child advocates. For more information or to get involved, visit acourageousvoice.org.

