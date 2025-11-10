Meet the Holiday Gift Winning Over Parents and Topping Tweens’ Wish Lists

Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Girl Goods, the pioneering clean beauty subscription box designed specifically for tweens and teens, is thrilled to announce its latest offering: the limited-edition Holiday Box. This unique gift option is perfect for parents seeking a screen-free, hands-on alternative for their children this holiday season.





The Green Girl Goods Holiday Box includes 8 clean, age-appropriate beauty picks from trusted brands, giving tweens a fun, screen-free way to explore self-care and the joy of clean beauty.

Founded in 2021 by Ohio mom and former educator Sara Marino, Green Girl Goods has quickly become a trusted name in the clean beauty industry. The brand is dedicated to curating fun, age-appropriate self-care products that adhere to high standards for safer ingredients. With the Holiday Box, Green Girl Goods continues its mission to help the next generation build confidence, make informed choices, and discover the joy of clean beauty.

The Holiday Box is packed with 8 clean, age-appropriate beauty finds from renowned brands such as EverEden, Ella + Mila, and Humble brands. (Over $90 value in product, plus a special free gift valued at $70!) Each product is carefully selected to ensure it meets the brand's rigorous standards for safety and quality. Perfectly packaged and ready to gift, this box is a winning addition to any "Tween Gift Guide," "Holiday Gifts for Teens," or "Meaningful Gifts for Girls."

"Our Holiday Box is more than just a gift; it's an experience that empowers young girls to explore and enjoy clean beauty," said Sara Marino, Founder of Green Girl Goods. "We are proud to offer a product that not only delights but also aligns with the values of conscious parents and their children."

Green Girl Goods has seen remarkable growth since its inception, expanding by 400% over the past few years and now shipping to 48 states. This success is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing high-quality, clean beauty products that resonate with both parents and their children.

As the holiday season approaches, the Green Girl Goods Holiday Box stands out as a thoughtful and meaningful gift choice. It offers a guilt-free alternative to screen-time gifts, allowing young beauty enthusiasts to indulge in self-care while embracing the principles of clean beauty.

For more information about the Green Girl Goods Holiday Box and to explore their range of products, visit Green Girl Goods.





Two Green Girl Goods fans share the joy of clean beauty with the limited-edition Holiday Box — a screen-free, confidence-boosting gift for tweens that makes self-care fun and age-appropriate.

About Green Girl Goods



Green Girl Goods is the first clean beauty subscription box created just for tweens and teens. Founded in 2021 by Ohio mom and former educator Sara Marino, the brand curates fun, age-appropriate self-care products that meet high standards for safer ingredients. Through every box, Green Girl Goods helps the next generation build confidence, make informed choices, and discover the joy of clean beauty.

