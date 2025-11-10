Toll Brothers Opens Model Homes in ParkVue on the Platte Luxury Townhome Community in Littleton, Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest model homes at ParkVue on the Platte, in Littleton, Colorado. This gated community offers three new collections of luxury townhomes in a prestigious location surrounded by open space and scenic views. Home shoppers are invited visit the sales center and model homes which are now open daily beginning at 10 a.m. at 7748 S Irving St. in Littleton.

Bordered by pristine open space, the expansive South Platte River Trail system, and serene reservoirs, ParkVue on the Platte offers the rare opportunity to own a brand-new luxury Toll Brothers townhome in charming Littleton. Located within walking distance to the RTD light rail, this beautiful new gated community also offers quick access to major roadways, Old Town Littleton, Denver Tech Center, and Denver’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Three distinctive townhome collections feature modern home designs and exceptional personalization options including rooftop terraces with mountain and water views. The Encompass Collection features four unique home designs with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garages, starting from the low $600,000s. The Heights Collection offers five home designs with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages, starting from the upper $600,000s. The Altitude Collection provides four designs ranging up to 3,404 square feet, featuring 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and optional rooftop terraces, starting from the upper $700,000s.





“At ParkVue on the Platte, home shoppers can choose from a variety of luxurious townhome designs that cater to their lifestyle and preferences,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “This gated community offers a low-maintenance lifestyle and convenient access to major roadways, shopping, dining, and entertainment, making it an ideal place to call home.”

Residents of ParkVue on the Platte will enjoy easy access to E-470, Santa Fe Drive, and Interstate 25, as well as proximity to Chatfield Reservoir and State Park, South Platte Reservoir, Cooley Lake and other parks and outdoor recreation opportunities. The community is also conveniently located near medical, shopping, dining, and entertainment options and is within the highly rated Littleton Public Schools.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on ParkVue on the Platte, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

