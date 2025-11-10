Purple Merges with Splash Access, Enhancing Global Connectivity Platforms

Manchester, Lancs, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the leading global guest WiFi platform serving nearly 500 million users worldwide, today announced its merger with Splash Access, the specialised WiFi provider recognised for enhancing connectivity and security in the MDU and education markets.





Creating global connectivity

Purple has a vision to create a seamless, secure, and universally available WiFi network.

This unification significantly enhances that vision. It delivers one of the most comprehensive and secure connectivity solutions available for enterprise, retail, hospitality, MDU, and educational institutions.

The merger unites Splash Access’s specialised Cisco platform with Purple, a global force built on 13 years of experience in the WiFi industry.

The Splash Access solution enables clients to benefit from advanced features such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and secure visitor management in MDU environments.

Purple’s platform serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, providing the combined entity with the scale to deliver enhanced global support, scalability, and accelerated innovation for the solution.

Crucially, all Splash Access staff members will remain with the company in their current roles, maintaining the expertise and support that partners and clients rely on, with no loss of functionality in the platform.

“This is a powerful step forward that aligns the world's largest guest WiFi network with the most sophisticated WiFi provider in the education and MDU environment. This is a key step in achieving our vision for WiFi to be something which is available to people that’s seamless, secure, and available wherever they may be,” said Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple.

“By combining our scale and expertise, we are not just integrating products; we are creating a seamless, secure, and data-rich connectivity utility for everyone, everywhere, solidifying our commitment to innovation within the Cisco ecosystem.”

Tim Ormrod, CEO of Splash Access, added, “Joining Purple provides the Splash Access technology and team with a massive operational backbone, bringing enhanced global support and an accelerated path for innovation. Our commitment to our partners and clients remains our highest priority, and we look forward to delivering the next generation of guest and corporate access solutions as part of the Purple family.”

Purple's mission is to make WiFi a secure and seamless utility for everyone. Find out more by signing up to the Free the Internet webinar.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the ConneX app.

purple.ai

About Splash Access

Splash Access is a specialised third-party software platform that provides the most advanced cloud-managed captive splash pages for Cisco Meraki WiFi networks. It focuses on providing users with easy access to the Guest WiFi network through systems such as Multi-pro, Payment, and Guest Ambassador, while significantly enhancing security and branding for enterprises and hospitality that require a feature-rich solution with granular control.

splashaccess.com

Press inquiries

The Purple Press Team

press@purple.ai