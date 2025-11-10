Updated Site Plan Unveiled for 11-25 Franklin Street: A Landmark Cannabis Opportunity in Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The development team behind 11-25 Franklin Street today announced the release of an updated site plan showcasing the property’s full footprint and remarkable potential as a turn-key cannabis complex in the heart of North Brooklyn.

The revised plan outlines the complete triangular lot, emphasizing its scale, flexibility, and adjacency to Bushwick Inlet Park. The property features an existing one-story, 16,000-square-foot building with approximately 140 feet of Franklin Street frontage and multiple entry points suitable for retail, lounge, or production uses.

Directly abutting Bushwick Inlet Park, the site also includes a 10,000-square-foot open yard, offering possibilities for gated park access, greenhouses, outdoor events, or cultivation space with unobstructed sightlines to the waterfront.

“This updated plan really crystallizes the full potential of 11-25 Franklin, it’s not just a building — it’s a complete ecosystem for an integrated cannabis operation in one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods,” said a business development representative at 11-25 Franklin Street.

The flexible open-floor layout of the building allows for dynamic configurations, from flagship retail at the front to production and office spaces toward the rear. Every square foot has been optimized for strategic use, ensuring no wasted space and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor functions.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

With zoning, utilities, and key infrastructure already in place, 11-25 Franklin represents a rare, fully integrated platform for cannabis operators ready to make an impact in New York City.

“Opportunities like this simply don’t come around twice,” said [Spokesperson]. “This is the only property on the NYC market offering this combination of scale, integration, and location. It’s ready for a visionary brand to make its mark.”

Potential tenants or partners are invited to lease or joint-venture the property and transform the former event hall into a destination cannabis complex — complete with full-building signage, branding rights, and unmatched visibility in Brooklyn’s fastest-growing corridor.

Availability

11-25 Franklin Street is now available for long-term lease or partnership discussions. To schedule a tour or request further information, please contact:

Mariana Brodsky

Business Development

11-25 Franklin

info(at)1125franklin.com