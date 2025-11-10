FITNESS CHAMPS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM PRICE DEFICIENCY

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Champs Holdings Limited (“FCHL” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FCHL), a distinguished aquatic sports education provider in Singapore, today announced that it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated November 6, 2025, notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from September 24, 2025 to November 5, 2025, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of one hundred eighty (180) calendar days, or until May 5, 2026, to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirement. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance in the compliance period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, should the Company meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and is able to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s securities will be subject to delisting.

The Nasdaq notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's ordinary shares, and the shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol “FCHL.”

The Company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement. Although the Company will use all reasonable efforts to achieve compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2), there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with that rule or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq continued listing requirement.

About Fitness Champs Holdings Limited

Fitness Champs Holdings Limited is a distinguished aquatic sports education provider, offering general swimming lessons to children and adults, with ladies-only swimming lessons available, as well as aquatic sports classes such as water polo, competitive swimming and lifesaving. The Company is one of the largest providers of swimming lessons to children enrolled in public schools under the Ministry of Education of Singapore in Singapore through the SwimSafer program, and has been offering private swimming lessons to children, youths and adults under its brand “Fitness Champs” since 2012. The Company aims to make swimming an enjoyable and affordable sport for children and adults, for water safety and as a way of keeping fit and healthy. Fitness Champs also plans to grow into a diversified sports education provider by expanding its offerings to include other sports such as pickleball. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://ir.fitnesschamps.sg/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Fitness Champs Holdings Limited Contact:

Email: ir@fitnesschampsaquatics.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com