James Hardie (NYSE: JHX) Securities Class Action: Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of December 23 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) common stock or American Depositary Shares between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased James Hardie securities?

If you purchased James Hardie securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until December 23, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/james-hardie-industries-class-action/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your options privately.

What is this case about?

The James Hardie class action lawsuit alleges that despite starting to see North America Fiber Cement customers destocking inventory in April and early May 2025, defendants throughout the Class Period made numerous statements falsely assuring investors that the segment remained strong despite the challenging market environment and expressly denying that inventory destocking was occurring. Investors remained unaware that sales in James Hardie’s largest business segment were experiencing inventory loading by channel partners, with the hallmarks of fraudulent channel stuffing, and not sustainable customer demand as represented, the James Hardie class action lawsuit further alleges.

On August 19, 2025, James Hardie reported a 12% decline in its North America Fiber Cement segment and attributed the decline to “normalization of channel inventories,” while also warning of continued weakness. Following this disclosure, the Company’s stock price declined more than 34%, causing substantial investor losses.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

