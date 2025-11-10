Prison Fellowship Issues Statement on Supreme Court Case Landor vs. Louisiana Department of Corrections and Public Safety

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship , the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, issued statements today by CEO and President Heather Rice-Minus and by Senior Vice President of Legal, Advocacy and Research Kate Trammell regarding the Supreme Court case Landor v. Louisiana Department of Corrections and Public Safety .

Prison Fellowship Advocacy for Prison Reform

Since its founding, Prison Fellowship has played a prominent role in our nation’s capital, helping to pass groundbreaking federal legislation and launch initiatives that make the criminal justice system more restorative, including the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (1993), the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (2000), the Prison Rape Elimination Act (2003), the Second Chance Act (2008), the Fair Sentencing Act (2010), the establishment of the Charles Colson Task Force on Federal Corrections (2014), the Second Chance Month Senate resolution (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025) and presidential proclamation (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), the FIRST STEP Act (2018), the Fair Chance Act (2019), Pell Restoration (2020), the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act (2022), and the Federal Prison Oversight Act (2024), among others.

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival that brings justice, mercy and hope to our culture.

